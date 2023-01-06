JUNEAU—Dodge County Supervisor Dan Siegmann is seeking change. He wants the county board to reelect a new board chairperson.

Current Dodge County Board Chairperson David Frohling, who represents Watertown on the board, was narrowly elected chairman in April. Frohling brought it to the executive committee Tuesday, and told committee members he would introduce the matter to the board if nothing came of the discussion.

