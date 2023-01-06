JUNEAU—Dodge County Supervisor Dan Siegmann is seeking change. He wants the county board to reelect a new board chairperson.
Current Dodge County Board Chairperson David Frohling, who represents Watertown on the board, was narrowly elected chairman in April. Frohling brought it to the executive committee Tuesday, and told committee members he would introduce the matter to the board if nothing came of the discussion.
Frohling defeated supervisor Robert Boelk Jr. of Mayville on a 16-14 vote for the position.
After serving as first vice chairperson of the board for 14 years, he now sits before his fellow supervisors and chairs the meetings.
Frohling, who represents District No. 23 on the board, which is the first and second wards of the City of Watertown, replaced Tom Finnel on the board in March of 2003. He won his first election to the board in April of 2004 and has served for the past 18 years.
Frohling replaced Russell Kottke of Fox Lake, who had served as chairman of the board for the past 18 years. Kottke did not seek reelection this past spring.
“What is the purpose of bringing this to the executive committee for discussion?” Siegmann asked. “Is there a statute, law or rule or something that says the executive committee has jurisdiction over this matter somehow or someway?”
Frohling brought Siegmann’s issue to Tuesday’s executive committee for discussion, which is part of the committee’s policy.
“If the committee does not forward this to the county board I will add it to the county board agenda per your request,” Frohling told Siegmann.
“Extensive deliberation” for the vote isn’t necessary because he said the executive committee is not responsible for the decision, but, instead, lies with the full county board, Siegmann said.
“My phone rings,” he said. “You can call me anytime. I would be happy to talk with you. I want the full board to be involved in this.”
When discussing a supervisor’s performance it should be done in a closed session, said supervisor Donna Maly.
Siegmann disagreed.
“I don’t see where the executive committee has the jurisdiction over this matter,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to the full board.”
The issue will go before the full board at their Jan. 17 meeting.
