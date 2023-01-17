Dodge County Board of Supervisors will enjoy a busy meeting tonight.
Board members are expected to discuss if an election should be held for the county board chairperson position.
Supervisor Dan Siegmann sent the request Dec. 20 to current Dodge County Chairperson David Frohling, who said at the Jan. 3 executive committee meeting, he would bring the request to the county board.
At that executive committee meeting, Siegmann said “extensive deliberation” for the vote isn’t necessary because he said the executive committee is not responsible for the decision, but instead lies with the full county board.
Supervisors are also scheduled to discuss the implementation and possible approval of its strategic plan with the first of its goals being the coordination of fire and EMS services countywide, fund designs of future highway projects so funding can align with projects and continue to work to a 25-year life cycle of the county’s highway systems, and provide comprehensive local drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services to attack drug problems early and provide treatment.
Also on the docket, supervisors will vote on whether they should appoint Tonia Mindemann as the county’s new Human Resources director.
Dodge County has been without a human resources director since Suzanne Immel left the position with less than a year at the helm in September of 2022. Immel was hired to take the place of Sarah Hinze, who held the position for nearly 20 years and left Dodge County in January of 2022.
Other action items on the agenda include three resolutions from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, which, if approved, will allow his office to provide law enforcement services with the Village of Lomira.
The Lomira Police Department currently has only two full-time staff, Schmidt said.
He said his office also has a contract, as approved by the county’s judicial and public protection committee, to manage the police department since Sept. 23, 2022. However, the village decided not to hire additional staff until the future of the Lomira Police Department is decided.
“During my time managing the police department (in Lomira), I have found significant disorder throughout the agency,” Schmidt said in his resolution to county board members. “The last three months have been challenging for all of us as we have worked through an evidence room that has been in disarray, case reporting which has failed to properly document the work of the police department staff, numerous significant cases in which proper investigation has not been completed and a lack of proper supervision of staff just to start.”
