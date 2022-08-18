JUNEAU — A handful of Dodge County Board of Supervisors grew contentious when they were asked to go into closed session Tuesday night to discuss ongoing litigation involving the county.
“I believe the true purpose of this meeting is to put a gag order on the board of supervisors,” said Cathy Houchin, who represents Watertown on the board.
Houchin said the county’s executive committee went into closed session Aug. 8 and discussed the same issue as they planned on talking about Tuesday evening. She said when the executive committee reconvened into open session last week they voted to send a letter of admonishment to supervisor Dan Siegmann of Rubicon.
The letter of admonishment Siegmann received addressed his involvement in a series of YouTube videos, where he interviews a plaintiff, who is in active litigation against Dodge County.
The court case deals with Selepri Amachree, who claims he was wrongfully arrested and jailed for six months without any charges. Amachree is currently appealing the $5 million case in the federal court system.
In another development Tuesday night, Siegmann, who had an excused absence from the board meeting, had a representative place letters in manilla envelopes on the desks of all the supervisors.
When Dodge County Board Chairperson David Frohling was given one of the envelopes he did not open it. He and another individual —under the direction of Frohling — removed all of the envelopes from the county board supervisors’ desks and, acting on the advice of the corporation counsel, Frohling did not give the supervisors the envelopes, which held Siegmann’s letter.
What was in the letter was not clear, but this is what Siegmann posted on his “FREE in Dodge” Facebook page:
“Dave Frohling, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, refused to allow all other supervisors to read corrections to false accusations made against me. These corrections were given to the supervisors prior to the start of tonight’s regular board meeting, August 16. A letter from the executive committee was delivered to me with orders to shut up about the lawsuit filed against our sheriff and district attorney which used carefully crafted half-truths as the basis for the action. I addressed each accusation with the full truth to expose their false narrative. This was presented to each supervisor in the form of an open letter which you can read here (FREE in Dodge Facebook page). Nearly as fast as these letters were handed out our chairman took it upon himself to collect them before anybody had a chance to read them. So much for free speech and government transparency,” Siegmann posted.
“Dave Frohling stole my personal property which I was giving to others. He should not have felt left out for I had one given to him too. This active concealment of facts is fraud in the legal world.
“This is an interesting development, for I have never stated that Amachree is innocent or guilty. I want it to go to court so that all evidence can be discovered, considered and a judgment made.
“Now the board leadership is attempting to silence me. They do not want you to know what I know. They want all supervisors gagged and called them all into closed session for 90 minutes to make sure there was nothing they would be able to discuss with the citizens of Dodge County.
“Their goal is to keep everybody ignorant of the facts. I do not believe they care about truth,” Siegmann added.
When reached for comment Wednesday, Siegmann said he was “very disappointed” by Frohling’s actions.
“This is just communication from one supervisor to another supervisor,” Siegmann said. “I was hoping the supervisors would read it before they would go into closed session so they can ask some intelligent questions. What are we afraid of? If we wronged somebody wouldn’t we want to know about it?”
Later on Tuesday, six supervisors voted against going into closed session. They included: Jeff Breselow of Columbus, Michael Butler of Brownsville, Houchin, David Guckenberger of Ashippun; Steve Kauffeld of Watertown, and Randy VandeZande of Waupun. Despite voting against going into closed session, VandeZande did attend it.
The closed session took one hour and 38 minutes.
Frohling declined to speak on what happened in closed session Wednesday. He did say the closed session went longer than he expected because supervisors wanted additional information on the case.
“The closed session was to bring the county board members up to speed on the case affecting Dodge County,” Frohling said.
According to the agenda, it was to “Entertain a motion to convene in closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1) (g) for the purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved; specifically, to discuss the status of Amachree v. Barr, et. al., U.S. District Court-Eastern District of Wisconsin, Case No. 19-CV-1772.”
