Board members raise ire over closed session
Selepri Amachree, who claims he was wrongfully arrested and jailed for six months without any charges, spoke at Tuesday’s Dodge County Board meeting. Amachree is currently appealing the $5 million case in the federal court system.

JUNEAU — A handful of Dodge County Board of Supervisors grew contentious when they were asked to go into closed session Tuesday night to discuss ongoing litigation involving the county.

“I believe the true purpose of this meeting is to put a gag order on the board of supervisors,” said Cathy Houchin, who represents Watertown on the board.

