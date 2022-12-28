JUNEAU—The Dodge County board voted to buy four trucks for snow control Tuesday, though it may be some time before they hit local roads.
Board members voted to buy four Mack 84FR tri-axle truck chassis and one Ford F350 4x2 truck were approved 21-5 and 24-2, respectively.
The F350, purchased from Ewald Ford, cost $64,088. The purchase of the Mack trucks from Kriete Truck Center is limited to $614,000.
Questions arose about the delays in truck arrival and the amount of time it would take before they were ready for use. The Mack trucks must be modified for use as snow plowing and hauling vehicles, which could take months.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin proposed amending the resolution to buy two Mack trucks instead of four because the trucks will sit on a high department lot until modifications are completed.
However, prices will go up and the installation is needed, said Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field.
“What we’re trying to do by buying four trucks is to reduce the average age of our fleet to the point that we don’t get into the situation that we’re currently in, which is keeping trucks for 20 years,” said supervisor Jeff Caine.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation study shows when trucks get older than 10 years, the maintenance costs rise significantly and resale values go down significantly, Caine said.
“By defeating the amendment you’re allowing the highway department to stay on track to modernize and improve the age of our fleet,” Caine said. “I just want to remind my fellow supervisors, as I did at the budget hearing, that 28 of our current patrol trucks that we use to keep our roads safe are beyond their useful life as identified by the DOT. If we don’t keep moving forward and replacing these trucks, we’re setting ourselves up for failure and the people of Dodge County are going to suffer when these trucks are broken down.”
Supervisor Jody Steger agreed.
“It’s a supply and demand issue,” he said. “It’s just like other products that you buy for your house. The store shelves are empty, and if we don’t get in line for these trucks he just told you, you’re going to have to wait a year to get them. If you only buy half the number you’re going to start falling behind on replacement trucks.”
“It’s just the nature of the beast,” said supervisor John Kraus Jr. “There’s always a big lead time and if we delay this we’ll just get further behind.”
Other equipment is needed more than trucks requiring modification, said Supervisor David Guckenberger.
“Somewhere down the road in 2024 we’re actually going to put them on the road? Guckenberger said. “Maybe in June of 2024? This is nuts.”
The amendment was defeated and the original resolution was approved.
In other business, supervisors voted 25-2 to approve the labor agreement between Dodge County and the Dodge County Highway Department Local 730. The agreement calls for a 3.5% cost of living increase and allows for merit and step increases based on longevity and training.
