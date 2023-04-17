JUNEAU — Dodge County supervisors could appoint Bo DeDeker as their new finance director Tuesday.
DeDeker is currently an assistant accounting professor at the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point. His current contract with the university expires in fall 2024, according to a memo from Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper.
DeDeker would be able to work part-time from now until his university contract ends, Clapper said. At that time, Clapper could offer DeDeker the option to transition to full-time, benefited status based on the county’s needs.
If county supervisors support Clapper’s appointment of DeDeker he could begin his temporary, part-time, non-benefitted position at a pay rate of $62.12 an hour Wednesday.
David Ehlinger was Dodge County’s last finance director. He resigned last March because of the one-hour commute he faced each day from his residence in Stoughton to his office in Juneau.
He took a position as Stoughton’s finance director.
Child support specialist
Supervisors could also pass a resolution Tuesday to add one, full-time, benefited child support specialist to reduce caseloads for the other specialists in the Dodge County Child Support Agency.
The individual would begin April 20, according to the county board’s resolution.
As this position would only be filled for a portion of the year the cost for a children support specialist would average around $50,364, according to Dodge County Director of Child Support Services Terra Mattheis. Also 66% of this position’s wages and benefits are reimbursed by a Child Support Federal Financial Participation grant.
