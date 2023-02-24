Dodge County board appoints Joe Meagher to Dodge County emergency management position

JUNEAU — Dodge County has a new emergency management director.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted 27-0 with six supervisors absent to approve the appointment of Joseph Meagher to the position. Meagher held the director position earlier in his career. In 2014, he swapped titles with Amy Haase who took on the director role.
Haase vacated the position in December to take the communications and emergency management director position with Fond du Lac County. Meagher has been serving as the interim director since Haase departed.
Meagher is scheduled to make $38.51 an hour including benefits and paid time off.
In other business:
County board supervisors approved an advisory resolution 27-0 asking the state legislature to increase pay for assistant district attorneys.
The resolution states the compensation rate is below other public and private sector attorney positions in Dodge County and around the state. The entry level compensation rate for assistant district attorneys in 2023 was $27.24 an hour, which is $56,000 annually.
The Dodge County district attorney’s office made headlines when district attorney Kurt Klomberg resigned and said that current staffing challenges are a result of the state’s failure to keep up with the appropriate compensation levels to attract new prosecutors.
Klomberg now works as an assistant district attorney for Green Lake County.
