JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board agreed to a second settlement against opioid manufacturers and distributors at its meeting last week, which may mean another $3 million for its coffers.
The county board first voted to join a lawsuit to prosecute claims against opioid manufacturers in 2017.
In 2021, Dodge County received its first share of $3.7 million from a $21 billion settlement — a nationwide effort to resolve all of the opioid litigation brought by state governing bodies against the largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Corp. and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson and Johnson.
This time settlements were reached with five other defendants: Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Allergan and Teva.
After all the litigating states and local governments adopt the terms of the settlement, the three pharmacies and two manufacturers will pay $20.43 billion combined over the next 15 years.
Walgreens is expected to pay the highest amount with $5.52 billion over five years.
The settlements also require CVS to pay up to $4.9 billion over 10 years; Teva to pay up to $3.34 over 13 years and to provide either $1.2 billion of its generic version of the drug Narcan over 10 years or $240 million in lieu of the product; Walmart to pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023, and all payments to be made within six years; and, Allergan to pay up to $2 billion over seven years.
These figures include amounts attributable to prior settlements between the defendants and certain states and amounts for attorneys’ fees and costs, according to the executive summary of National Opioid Settlements.
While Dodge County’s amount is not yet calculated, it’s expected to be nearly 80% of the amount it received in the prior settlement — $2,942,470.
The county’s vote, which passed 28 to 3 with supervisors Michael Butler, David Guckenberger, Dan Siegmann voting against it and supervisors Lisa Derr and Kira Sheahan-Malloy absent for the vote, authorized three firms representing 66 other Wisconsin counties to include Dodge County in an effort to hold the defendants accountable for the money and the resources it has used to fund future abatement efforts by state and local governments.
A majority of the settlement proceeds must go to mitigating the opioid epidemic. Options include expanding treatment and recovery programs, investing in prevention efforts and distributing Naloxone or other drugs to assist in reversing opioid overdoses for individuals.
Although no date has been specified, the Dodge County Board and its respective committees will discuss proposals for possible uses of the settlement money. However, the county board will make the ultimate decision about how the settlement is spent.
