JUNEAU — Dodge County supervisors gave their approval this week to the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue group for a $432,000 facility upgrade project.

The plan is to construct a facility to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel. The facility will be ergonomically sound and will provide for adequate social distancing, other COVID-19 safeguards and space for decontamination and remediation of hazards often present when responding to emergency medical services.

