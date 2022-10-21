JUNEAU — Dodge County supervisors gave their approval this week to the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue group for a $432,000 facility upgrade project.
The plan is to construct a facility to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel. The facility will be ergonomically sound and will provide for adequate social distancing, other COVID-19 safeguards and space for decontamination and remediation of hazards often present when responding to emergency medical services.
The move could be a model for future emergency service consolidation in four regions of Dodge County.
Ambulance service using outlying providers — Watertown, Beaver Dam and Columbus-based Lifestar — allows a response time in a matter of 20 minutes. The response time is expected to be five minutes using the local provider.
While some supervisors objected to having no solid plan for countywide ambulance coverage, most backed the proposal with a 26-5 vote Tuesday night.
Those who voted against it were: Rodger Frievalt, Juneau; Dan Siegmann, Rubicon; Paul Conway and Cathy Houchin, Watertown and Kira Sheahan-Malloy, Waupun. Two were absent: Donna Maly of Beaver Dam and Benjamin Priesgen, Lomira.
“We are sabotaging what is a countywide effort,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “I would like supervisors to vote against this and not sabotage the countywide EMS study.”
Supervisor Jeff Caine (Lowell) said CLR’s proposal was in place before the consideration of a countywide emergency medical service.
“If nothing else, we’re getting ahead of the game,” Caine said. “This group is poised and ready to go. They need our support.”
Supervisor Michael Butler (Brownsville) agreed.
“These guys are very serious about what they need to do,” Butler said. “If we don’t get started now, we’ll never get moving.”
CLR Fire and Rescue Chief Eric Howlett said the approval by the county board was a positive step for the entire county and not just the area CLR serves.
“Not only will it cut down on response times once the department has full-time staff, but it also will be the way many departments will need to head in the very near future,” Howlett said. “CLR Fire and Rescue proved we could merge three departments and seven municipalities into one department. Now we are going to get this project going and again show that our department is serious about providing the best level of care and service to all.”
Howlett added that the first step for any department is identifying the problem and then fixing it.
He noted the Lowell-Reeseville first responders were recently awarded a $227,560 grant by the state and said the money will likely be used to purchase equipment the department will need to staff a full-time ambulance.
Howlett credited Emergency Medical Response Coordinator Michelle Denruiter and Capt. Andy Caine for obtaining the grants.
“They — along with the rest of the department’s members — are committed,” he said. “We have a plan.”
