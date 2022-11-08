Incumbents for state and national races in the Dodge County area easily topped their competitors in Tuesday’s general election.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald bested political newcomer Mike Van Someren for the Fifth Congressional District seat.
In the 37th Assembly District, incumbent U.S. Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, handily defeated Dane County supervisor Maureen McCarville for the 37th Assembly District seat.
Meanwhile, school district referendums in Waterloo and Lake Mills both failed and votes to make clerks appointed, rather than elected positions both passed.
Fitzgerald winsFitzgerald nailed down 14,162 or 71% of the ballots cast to Van Someren’s 5,732 or 29% of the votes tallied.
The district comprises Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County (including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge); Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County (including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis); and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.
Fitzgerald, 58, a Republican, won the right to represent Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional succeeding James Sensenbrenner in November of 2020.
Fitzgerald was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1994. He was the majority leader in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011 (through July 24, 2012); and minority leader in 2011 (effective July 24, 2012), 2009, and 2007. He also served as majority leader from Sept. 17, 2004 to Nov. 10, 2004.
Penterman winsWhile Penterman, 26, earned 71% or 6,521 of the ballots cast, McCarville, 64, a DeForest resident, nailed down 29% or 2,706 of the votes counted Tuesday.
The term is for two years.
Penterman said hard work won him Tuesday’s election.
“When I decided to run for reelection I wanted to make it clear that I was running for the entire 37th Assembly District,” he said late Tuesday. “I went through the entire district and spoke with residents in the smaller municipalities such as Lebanon, Shields, Lowell, Portland and Bristol and that was just a few of them.”
He said kept knocking on doors and possibly knocked on 10,000 of them.
“Tonight shows that hard work still pays off,” Penterman said.
As for goals going into his term, Penterman said he wants quality education in all zip codes of the state. He said he wants Wisconsin open for business where Wisconsin is business friendly.
“I want Wisconsin to be a place where college graduates stay and help grow businesses and not leave the state,” he said.
Penterman said he would like to implement a flat tax to help Wisconsin compete, too.
Penterman won the seat in a special election in July of 2021 after State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, won his own special election in April of 2021.
The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.
Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member. He previously worked as aide to Republican Rep. Ron Tusler of Appleton.
Clerks and school districtsThe Waterloo school district’s request to exceed its operating revenue by $700,000 per year failed, as did two referendums in Lake Mills—one to spend $44 million on new school buildings and another to exceed operating revenue by $950,000.
Dodge County voters overwhelmingly supported appointing a town clerk for the Village of Lowell by 297 votes or 59% over the 207 votes tallied or 41% of those who were against it.
Dodge County voters also supported a clerk and treasurer for the Town of Theresa by 316 votes or 55% versus the 263 “no” votes cast or 45%.
