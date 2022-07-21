JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors allocated a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding Tuesday night for an emergency siren for the Village of Lowell and a safety robot for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
While the emergency siren would warn residents of the threat of severe weather, the officer safety robot would be equipped with cameras, speakers and microphones and may be deployed in high-risk situations as response to an incident where SWAT is deployed.
The money must be committed no later than 2024 and be expended by the end of 2026. The board already signed off on investing nearly $5.4 million during previous meetings, according to Supervisor Andrew Johnson, Dodge County ARPA committee chairperson.
Of the projects approved, $20,000 was distributed to purchase and install a new emergency siren with battery backup for the Village of Lowell.
Supervisor Jeff Caine said the emergency siren is needed. He added the siren is not only heard within the village limits, but outside of them, too.
The supervisors who voted to purchase the emergency siren included: Ed Benter, Mary Bobholz, John Kraus Jr., Jeff Breselow, Roger Frievalt, Richard Greshay, Johnson, Jody Steger, Karen Kuehl, Rob Boelk, Michael Butler, Ben Priesgen, Larry Bischoff, Caine, Paul Conway, Steve Kauffeld, Jenifer Hedrick, David Frohling, Dennis Schmidt, Randy VanZande, Marilyn Klobuchar, Dan Hilbert, Haley Kenevan, Kevin Burnett, Lisa Derr and Del Yaroch.
Those supervisors who voted against the purchase included: Dale Macheel, Nancy Kavazanjian, Dan Siegmann, David Guckenberger, Cathy Houchin and Kira Sheahan-Malloy.
Supervisor Donna Maly of Beaver Dam was excused from the meeting.
When asked why he voted no on the Lowell emergency siren, Guckenberger said to spend ARPA funds there needs to be a reporting requirement completed by a third-party administrator.
“Our finance department wanted to have an outside firm perform that function,” he said. “That’s why I voted against it and wanted to delay it.”
Houchin agreed.
“Until we know the cost of the administrative fees associated with the process, I am not voting on the county to spend its ARPA funding,” she said. “I’m not against these projects, but we need to know the full cost of what a third party administrator would charge us to allocate the ARPA funds (to the different projects and communities).”
Dodge County Interim Administrator Jon Hochkammer said the third party would not be the county’s accounting firm of Baker Tilly, but someone different.
“The third-person administrator is responsible for the reporting,” he said. “It would help the process because the person would need to follow the federal guidelines when it comes to ARPA funding.”
Dodge County supervisors also approved the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office request for a $34,000 to purchase an officer safety robot for high-risk public safety situations was also approved.
Supervisor Johnson said the county’s ARPA committee, which scores and advances the proposal to the full county board to vote on, said the project received one of its highest marks.
“It’s a relatively small cost to prevent injury or death to one of our officers or emergency workers,” Johnson said.
The board voted 29-3 with Houchin, Guckenberger and Siegmann casting the trio of “no” votes.
Guckenberger said the $34,000 would be better spent on equipment such as bulletproof vests, firearms or riot shields.
“I’d rather have another patrol car than a robot,” he said.
