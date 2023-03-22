Two people are squaring off in the April 4 spring election to fill the vacancy left by District 3 alderperson Chris Ruetten, who filed non-candidacy papers.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates, with the request that they also write a statement of candidacy of up to 100 words explaining why they are seeking the office. Their replies follow.
Nicholas McGriff McGriff, of 301 E. Water St., was raised in the town of Waukesha where he graduated from Waukesha West in 1997. He has lived in Watertown for 15 years with his wife, Sue, and their two children, Gary and Grace.
McGriff earned his sheet metal apprenticeship from Waukesha County Technical College. He currently manages part of the building controls department at J.M. Brennan In his spare time, he enjoys camping, hunting, hiking, spending time with family, friends and his family’s four dogs.
He does not have any previous political experience. He also does not belong to any civic organizations.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“Listening to their boss, the people, and developing job creating business. By attracting more jobs to our city, we can lessen the tax burden on our citizens.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I will listen to the people I represent and make sure they get the most out of their hard earned tax dollars.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“I don’t know much about my opponent, but I do know something about our current council. If elected, I will think independently and repeal the ‘3 minute rule’ so the entire council can hear from citizens. It is far too easy for elected officials to lose touch with those who elected them when rules like that are in place.”
His statement of candidacy reads:
“As an avid history buff, I believe in preserving the historic nature of our city. I also believe the people of Watertown should have a strong voice when it involves their city’s government.”
Robert SmailSmail, of 1323 Livesey Place, has resided in Watertown for 15 years. He is married to Tressa Smail.
He graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1990 and earned his bachelor of arts degree in history from Carroll College in 1995. He earned his master’s of science degree in natural resource management in 2007 at University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point; and later, earned his doctorate in environmental studies in 2020 at University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Smail has no previous political experience. He is a member of the Tour da Goose bike ride planning committee.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
I would like council members to continue the momentum we have gained in recent years to grow Watertown as a place of economic and cultural opportunity. Given my background and expertise in outdoor recreation, I look forward to working with the council to support the parks, recreation and forestry department efforts to expand and improve outdoor recreation opportunities in the community, particularly for kids and seniors.
Why should residents vote for you?
I am a dedicated public servant and take seriously the idea that the government should be working for the people. As a council member, I will actively seek opportunities to improve the quality of life for the 3rd district and for all of Watertown. In addition to bringing useful professional skills to the council, I will bring enthusiasm and optimism to my efforts to help Watertown continue to grow for the future.
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
I have not yet had an opportunity to meet my opponent. However, I do not really see my candidacy as running against an opponent, but, instead, I see myself as running for the opportunity to serve the city and District 3.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Watertown is well situated for the future with many economic and geographical advantages. I believe — with sound decision making and thoughtful planning — we can leverage these advantages to their fullest making Watertown a place for economic and cultural opportunity for the future. I am running for common council because it represents an opportunity for me to put my skills and enthusiasm into the service of the city I have made home. I look forward to helping Watertown grow from the strengths of its past into a community ready for future opportunities.
