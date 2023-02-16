Two people are seeking to replace incumbent Dana Davis on the Watertown Common Council.
They are Joel Blase and Joe Kallas, and there is a primary election scheduled for Feb. 21 to determine which two candidates will move on to the April 4 spring election.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates, with the request that they also write a statement of candidacy of up to 100 words explaining why they are seeking the office. Their replies follow.
Joel BlaseBlase, 48, of 1215 Douglas Ave., has lived in Watertown all his life and is married to wife Angela Blase. He is a graduate of Watertown High School in the class of 1993. He has not held any political office yet. He is a custom bike painter at Trek Bicycle. Blase is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“I feel the council members need to work more with the outlying areas of Watertown and not just Main Street.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I am not just another ‘yes’ vote. I will work hard to limit wishful spending while working to maintain this great city’s identity.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“I am a lifelong resident of Watertown and District 1. I have seen the slow down of our community from an industrial city to a service industry city. I believe that with hard work we can find a path to a more balanced workplace.”
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I have been a resident in the city of Watertown my entire life. I’ve gone to school, worked and raised a family here. I decided to run for the District 1 aldermanic seat to bring a fiscally conservative approach to the council. The city likes to spend money in over-the-top ways from parks to street signs. I have heard for years how this project or that one was done on donations or through fundraising. However, no one seems to ask about maintenance after the initial investment, which eventually falls on the taxpayers. Money has been raised and spent on new parks, yet our premier park — Riverside — slides into decay. If elected, I would also like to help small businesses. They contend with a lot of red tape and overregulation such as permits and fees. With your vote we can implement great opportunities and positive change.”
Dana Davis (Inc.)Davis of 1305 Meadowbrook Drive has lived in Watertown for 16 years. She is married to Matthew Davis. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. She earned her master’s degree in education from University of Wisconsin in Stout. She also earned a graduate reading teaching certificate from University of Wisconsin in Stout. Davis is the assistant Vice President of online and distance learning at Maranatha Baptist University.
While currently serving District 1 on Watertown Common Council, Davis serves on the city’s finance and public safety committees.
She is a member of the Watertown Main Street Program, Watertown Family Connections and Calvary Baptist Church.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“Wisconsin consistently ranks as one of the top 10 states with the highest property taxes. It’s critical that our state representatives find ways to increase the state’s share in local funding. Watertown must broaden the tax base by bringing more residents to our community, constructing more homes and encouraging businesses to build and invest in our city. Watertown is a wonderful place to live, raise a family and work. As a council, we need to clearly communicate the benefits of our city while also removing obstacles that impede development.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“As an educator, I know the importance of doing my homework. My district deserves a representative who listens, asks questions, does her research, and comes prepared to present creative solutions that will keep Watertown moving forward.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“Experience. Serving the residents of District 1 this year, I’ve learned the processes and procedures of our city government and developed relationships with Watertown community volunteers, city staff and elected officials. I’ve participated in the budget process and have a proven track record of effectiveness in negotiating solutions that decrease city spending. With the experience I’ve gained, I’m prepared to advocate for your interests and concerns for another term.”
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“Serving the residents of District 1 on the common council this year has been a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the city that has been a blessing to my family for the past 16 years. The Watertown community and businesses are facing significant challenges. Residents regularly share concerns about high property taxes, public safety, daycare, roads and the shortage of affordable housing. As an educator, I know the importance of doing my homework. My district deserves a representative who listens, asks good questions, does her research, and comes to each meeting prepared to present creative solutions that will keep Watertown moving forward.”
Joe KallasKallas of 1217 Douglas Avenue moved to Watertown in 2019. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He earned his teaching certification at University of Wisconsin in Green Bay. He retired from a teaching position at Fox Lake Correctional Institution. His political experience stems from his time on the Princeton Town Board and Green Lake County Board.
Kallas is a former volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He currently volunteers with the Rock River Coalition.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“I think the council should focus on what caused the loss of population and major companies in Watertown. Why did Watertown lose roughly 900 in population from 2010 to 2020? Why are major companies leaving? Is there anything that can be done to prevent this?”
Why should residents vote for you?
“People should vote for me because I am honest and will always tell them the truth. I will be a strong voice for people who feel they don’t have one. I am a consensus builder, but I won’t go along just to get along. I will be very careful when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money. I want to make sure we get the maximum return for the dollars we spend.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“Two things distinguish me from my opponents: time and experience. Because I am retired, I can put in the necessary time to study the issues in order to make an informed decision. I have eight years of experience providing services at the local level of government having served on town and county boards. I also bring many life experiences to the council. Having been a farmer, bartender, semi driver as well as over 20 years working with individuals with developmental disabilities, I have a better understanding of how the government should work for everyone in the district.”
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am very interested in the city of Watertown and will bring a fresh voice to the council. I will make decisions to benefit everyone. I have served on town and county boards which instilled in me the value of communication and cooperation. I feel I have the skill set to move the city forward and make Watertown a better place to live. I am retired and have more time than most to study and research issues that will come before the council. In the end, an effective alderperson does a lot more than just cast votes.”
