Watertown Plan Commission members are expected to meet tonight to discuss a new “neighborhood plan” for the redevelopment of the 90-acre former Bethesda Lutheran Campus on the southwest end of Watertown.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St.
“As a community, we have a once in a generation opportunity to design and create a neighborhood that meets the diverse housing needs of the community while maximizing the natural beauty of the river and the campus,” said Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation President and CEO Tina Crave. “We invite community members to help shape the vision for this neighborhood.”
The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation owns the property.
After purchasing the former Bethesda property in 2022, the Foundation partnered with the City of Watertown to hire Madison- and Milwaukee-based urban planning firm Vandewalle & Associates to develop a neighborhood plan that builds on mutual city and Foundation goals and market forces.
The southwest side planning effort looks at not only the Foundation-owned former Bethesda site but also adjacent city-owned property, and the larger area between Milford Street and the Rock River on the southwest side of the city. In total, the planning area includes more than 200 acres.
“We envision a neighborhood that provides a full continuum of housing options to bring people at all stages of life together in one thriving community that is walkable, promotes connectedness and highlights the scenic beauty of the area,” said Crave.
The goal of the project is to analyze the property for development potential, explore development options and create a conceptual development plan to help guide a holistic vision for the entire area.
The draft neighborhood plan includes a mixed density, predominantly residential neighborhood that integrates, protects, and highlights the area’s natural features, offers an array of outdoor recreational amenities, provides vehicle, walking, and bicycling transportation connections, and delivers ownership and rental housing opportunities at varying price points.
The planning effort is the natural outgrowth of a series of housing and market studies that were completed over the last several years by the Foundation, Jefferson County and Dodge County. Each study concluded that there is an underserved housing market demand in Watertown and an overall lack of supply — particularly for diverse housing formats.
Diverse housing formats include owner and renter single-family, two-family, and multi-family of varying scales and formats. A mix of housing types provides opportunities for residents to move into larger or downsize housing over the lifespan and provides opportunities for new residents to move into the community.
The Foundation and city have mutually established goals of increasing housing availability for all demographic groups, improving resident quality of life, attracting and retaining local businesses and fostering an increased sense of community through new neighborhood design.
“This plan is a conceptual design; it will likely have components that people really like and components they could go without,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “That is why we’re co-hosting this meeting; it is to hear the feedback of our community and the neighbors of this property to ensure we’re finding the right balance between our goals and their ideas.”
There will be two other meetings on the neighborhood plan slated for 7 p.m. May 2 before the Watertown Common Council.
The other draft neighborhood plan meeting is designed as a community information session at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at the Watertown Country Club, 1340 N. Water St. There will be appetizers and refreshments provided. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation website at www.watertownhealthfoundation.com
