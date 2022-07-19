JEFFERSON – Despite one soggy day, which dampened fairgoers and pushed back a few activities, the 2022 Jefferson County Fair proved a success, said Fair Park Director Amy Listle.
The 169th annual Jefferson County Fair, with the theme of “Year of the Sheep,” wrapped up for the year on Sunday evening after finishing out its five-day run.
Listle said the event drew good crowds and many positive comments from fairgoers.
While official final attendance numbers won’t be calculated until later in the week, Listle said Monday morning that early estimates from the fair gates and comments from the vendors indicated that this year’s attendance was right on par with a typical fair year.
Overall, the weather was great for the Wednesday through Sunday fair, with the exception of rain earlier in the day Friday.
“The attendance picked right back up after the rain earlier on Friday,” Listle said. “We were able to adjust the Kids’ Day admission and carnival hours that afternoon so that families had the same amount of time they would have had if it hadn’t rained.”
Among the most popular attractions at this year’s fair were the free on-ground shows. These included the back-by-popular demand pig, goat and duck races, plus two new shows, the “Wolves of the World” attraction and the Pier Pups Dock Diving Dogs.
“On Friday, the wolf folks were unable to get their show in due to the weather, but they opened up their trailer and let people in to see the wolves, and people really enjoyed that,” Listle said. “It was a cool new addition to the fair.”
Meanwhile, the Pier Pups brought a lot of new people in to the area, because that attraction included competitors from across the region, many of whom had never come to the Jefferson County Fair before.
Friday and Saturday night’s big grandstand events also brought in good crowds, Listle said.
Friday’s grandstand concert featured country artist Kip Moore with special guest Nora Collins, while Saturday’s featured country artist Diamond Rio with special guest Alex Miller.
“Both entertainers put on great shows,” Listle said. “The big shows went very well. We were pleased with the ticket sales and our efforts to add more signage and more help to facilitate these events seemed to have succeeded in making a smoother process.”
The fair’s free grandstand events, including truck and tractor pulls and a demolition derby, also brought in good crowds, and smaller acts on the Miller Stage throughout the fair added variety to the entertainment options.
Inside the Activity Center, the main attractions were the exhibits by junior and open class exhibitors and the performances and demonstrations on the General Activity Center Stage, including 4-H music, drama, speech and dance performing entries plus a variety of informational talks on various aspects of 4-H, county government and more.
The setup for the junior fair exhibits was different this year, with items arranged by 4-H club or youth organization rather than by the category being judged such as photography or clothing.
The response to this new set-up was mixed among 4-Hers earlier in the process, but everyone kicked in and gave it a try.
Listle said that the change was well received by guests in that it really showcased the different clubs and organizations that participate in fair. The new arrangement also provided a couple of seating areas for people to take a break and relax inside during fair.
There were numerous changes to Saturday’s meat animal sale and youth celebration as well. During this event, the fair kicked off its inaugural Jefferson County Fair Hall of Fame recognition, honoring individuals who have supported the fair and the fair park in general throughout the year over many years’ time.
With a successful fair in the books for 2022, it was time to move on to the next project, which began right away on Monday morning.
The project, involving air conditioning and related renovations in the Activity Center, will take an estimated five months. The renovations should yield relaxing indoor climate control well ahead of next year’s fair.
