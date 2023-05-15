The city library board sent the builders of a planned development back to the drawing board Thursday to find parking for future residents.
T. Wall Enterprises, a Middleton real estate developer and property manager, recently announced the construction of Riverhouse on the Rock, a 101-unit luxury multi-family development that includes nearly 2,800-square-feet of commercial and retail space in Watertown.
T. Wall Enterprises Development Analyst Nick Patterson spoke with the city’s library board Thursday night and asked if his firm could rent between 10 and 60 parking stalls between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at $10 per space per month.
Why the need?
He brought the request before the board because development costs increased by more than 30-40% since the firm began working on the project in 2019-2020. In order to complete the development and keep construction on schedule, some construction costs need to be cut, Patterson told the board.
The firm examined numerous ways to cut costs, but found removing one level of parking the most effective change, Patterson said.
“The development currently has two levels of parking — a lower level and first-floor parking,” he said. “If we were to eliminate one of those levels of parking then we would be in a better position to start construction in September 2023. That’s why we’re looking for those additional spaces.”
The Watertown Public Library has only 42 parking spaces and those are often filled by library employees and patron vehicles, said Watertown Library Board Vice President Erin O’Neill.
“This is going to be a luxury apartment, right?” O’Neill asked. “Do you really think that someone who lives in a luxury apartment wants to park their vehicle outside in the cold, snow and the rain when they’re paying to be in this luxury apartment?”
At other developments completed by T. Wall Enterprises residents appreciate both surface and underground and covered parking, Patterson said. The covered parking typically ranges from $40-$75 per month on top of the tenant’s rent, he said.
A lot of residents who opt for surface parking, Patterson said.
O’Neill asked why T. Wall Enterprises couldn’t eliminate a floor from their five-story development.
“We have looked at going down to four floors by removing one level of parking,” Patterson responded. “We also looked at removing a level of apartments, but given the construction costs that actually hurts us more than helps us because we would still have an expensive building and less rent to help offset those costs.”
The building code requires the first two floors of the building to be concrete. The first two floors will be more expensive than the floors above them because those floors are constructed of wood frame and much cheaper to build, he said.
Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai asked former Watertown Alderperson Bob Wetzel if the city approved the development knowing there wasn’t going to be sufficient parking for it.
“Did that every come up in conversation?” Checkai questioned.
“No, it didn’t,” Wetzl said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland asked library board members to be flexible in weighing the option in a memo.
“I would encourage the board to think creatively about a potential solution; perhaps it is some of the spots requested, perhaps it some at a certain time and more when the library closes,” McFarland wrote. “I know there are many intelligent minds on the board, and I wanted to offer our support to seeing if something could be worked out. It is a great opportunity to generate revenue.”
Potential parking problems
The picture is more complicated because of city plans to hold events at the adjacent Bentzin Family Town Square, but not yet intractably so, McFarland wrote.
“As it pertains to parking during events, I would just remind us all that we don’t yet have a problem,” she wrote. “I’ve long said (to anyone asking about downtown parking), we need to wait to see what the events produce, what our parking needs are, where they are and when, and then we can strategically respond and plan around what we know.
“Parking is something solved incrementally, it is baked into development projects, it is leveraged for multiple uses, and it really is an issue best solved collectively, not individually,” McFarland added. “We intentionally positioned and designed the Town Square to interface and connect with the library, and I would ask that we consider and engage with that spirit in mind and cross the issue if we get there. If we get there, I would also request that this body proactively reaches out to me so we can meaningfully plan together.”
T. Wall Enterprises would work with the library to avoid any potential problems, Patterson told board members.
“We don’t want to affect your normal hours of operation and anything with the library,” he said. “What we recommend for enforcement is some sort of signage indicating the spaces and the time those spaces can be used by permit holders.”
Patterson envisioned the city or the library giving T. Wall Enterprises permits so the developer could manage those residents with the parking permits.
“Our onsite property management would log and monitor all license plate information,” he said. “That would be in our system and the library could also be aware of that as well.”
T. Wall Enterprises is the only entity coming to them and asking to pay to use their parking spaces, Koppes said.
“Whether or not T. Wall’s tenants are happy or unhappy with what they’re being offered as part of their rental package is certainly worth considering,” Koppes said.
He asked board members if they were okay with leasing some space for a period of time for the rate that Patterson proposed.
Watertown Library Director Peg Checkai said this could easily become an issue for the library if people become unhappy and start voicing their concerns to the closest person they see which could be someone sitting at the circulation desk.
“It can also mean that library staff have to turn into police now and start turning people in who have not moved (their vehicles),” Checkai said.
What happened?
Patterson said he was asking the library board for a “letter of intent — an abbreviated version of an agreement” or a “general go-ahead blessing” on his request.
“Let’s say you don’t have an agreement and the building gets built and people are still parking there (the library),” Koppes said. “That area is going to be one of the busiest areas in Watertown. I am very concerned about the congestion. It’s almost certainly going to be a nightmare to police cars there.”
Checkai agreed.
“I am totally against this because we built this facility for library patrons,” she said. “I feel like we’re throwing them out like the bathwater. We need to know the library board is advocating on behalf of our library patrons. It will become more congested down here. It will become more congested when the bridge is torn down. It will be more congested when they start construction. There won’t be any parking around here. I’m afraid people won’t come to the library anymore because it becomes too much of a hassle to get here and park.”
Even though the library board didn’t have a letter of intent in front of them, O’Neill moved for the board reject a letter of intent and an agreement with T. Wall Enterprises.
O’Neill’s motion was denied for a lack of a second.
However, Koppes’ moved the board consider but take no action on a proposal from T. Wall Enterprises for the rental of parking spaces, but invite the firm to return with an alternative proposal.
His motion passed 6-1 with O’Neill being the lone “no” vote. Two library board members were absent from the vote.
What’s next?
Checkai asked what would happen if the library board would reject a request by T. Wall Enterprises.
“We have to look at alternatives,” Patterson answered. “I don’t know what that means. We will have to look at alternatives — whether that means a delay or we redirect things — I’m going to have to look into that.”
