JEFFERSON — After more than 27 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it’s finally really time for Chad Garcia to hit the road.

The detective sergeant said this week that his recent retirement, which was formally recognized at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s board of supervisors, marks the beginning of a great opportunity for him and his wife, Rhonnie, to hop aboard their BMW motorcycle and cruise the highways of North America — and perhaps, beyond — for as long as they want.

