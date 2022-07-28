By Ed Zagorski
JUNEAU — Dennis Schmidt of Juneau resigned Wednesday from the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
When reached Thursday morning, Schmidt said the resignation is due to “personal reasons."
Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling of Watertown said Wednesday he did not see Schmidt’s resignation letter, but was told by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt he received the letter of resignation.
As per state statute, Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said if an individual resigns from the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, the person must submit a letter of resignation to the sheriff’s office.
Frohling said he was “disappointed” with Schmidt’s decision to step down
“He has been a very productive board member through the years,” Frohling said Wednesday night. “He called me this morning and let me know his decision. If he decided this is his time to leave, then it’s his time. It’s a bad day for Dodge County."
Schmidt has been the District 24 supervisor for the past eight years.
This past spring Schmidt defeated political newcomer Jeremy Johnson for the District 24 seat, which consists of Juneau.
Schmidt's statement of candidacy to the Daily Times read, “I see Dodge County as a great place to live and work. As your representative, I will work hard to make sure all the residents of Dodge County have the best in public safety and services, that Dodge County has planned growth, while protecting our natural resources and hold the line on spending.
“I also believe in transparency in government and that everyone has a voice in how Dodge County is managed, making myself available for questions and concerns to all citizens,” Schmidt said before the spring election.
Schmidt, who is a Vietnam veteran, holds an associate’s degree in supervisor/management from Moraine Park Technical College.
He is retired from John Deere after 32 years, during which time, Schmidt was the recording secretary for Machinist Local Lodge 873 for 15 years. He was also on the bargaining committee and held other leadership positions.
Schmidt is a lifetime member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. He is also a lifetime member of the Juneau Road and Gun Club. He is also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Schmidt was raised in Juneau and has been a lifetime resident of Dodge County.
Gibson said Dodge County will advertise to fill the seat. Once Dodge County has received applications for the position, Frohling will fill the vacancy by appointment.
