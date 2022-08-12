Democrats' office opens with candidate meet/greet Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to meet local candidates for state assembly and U.S. Congress Aug. 20 in downtown Watertown.The meeting will be at the grand opening of the Watertown Democratic Office at 311 E Main, across from Towne Cinema on Aug. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.Food and beverages will be provided. There will be question and answer opportunities for each candidate and they will include Maureen McCarville and Mike Van Somereo.McCarville is running as a Democrat to represent Watertown in Madison as part of Assembly District 37. She has a background in healthcare and public service.Van Someren is a lawyer, tax specialist and history major who also played a variety of offensive line positions at UW-Madison as a walk-on player.This is a chance to meet these candidates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cindy Lee (Raether) Schuhmacher Carrie Ann Bredow Sheriff's office investigating Sumner death Riverfest promises 'banner' 35th celebration Northern Dodge County hit by home burglaries Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-4
