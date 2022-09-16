Deeg’s Restaurant, a staple in Watertown’s diet of restaurants — and specializing in Mexican and American food since the 1980s — is closing its doors.
According to a post Wednesday on the eatery’s Facebook page and a sign on the door of the establishment at 1002 W. Main St., the closing is immediate.
“Deeg’s is officially closed for good,” the Facebook note said. “I want to personally thank all of our long time, extremely loyal customers. It would not have been possible without you.”
The post said Deeg’s had a record year in 2021, and was on pace to beat that in 2022.
“So why are we closed? I have 34 years behind the grill, and I have had employees since I stepped out of high school. It would be an understatement to say, it will be a nice break,” the post stated, without identifying the author. “That being said, I will miss my morning chats with loyal customers like Frank Fincutter, I think he personally kept the lights on over table 3.
The post said there were also other customers who were appreciated.
“(They are) too many to mention,” the post said. “It also would not have been possible without some of the great staff I’ve had through the years. A special thanks to Mark Gigl, Audra Ryan, my daughter Kelsey and my wife Theresa.”
The statement read that another restaurant is likely going to move into the building, “soon,” but nothing else was posted.
A reporter called the business and stopped by, but no further information was available.
