BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association recognized Sergeant Vicki Brugger of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as its 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Brugger and Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel — who was recognized Thursday as the public safety executive of the year — were able to close a cold case from April 2009.
“These two individuals never gave up work of discovering what happened to Baby Theresa and providing closure to the community and knowledge of what occurred to the family,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote, in his nomination letter for the pair. “As sheriff, I am blessed to have someone with investigative skills and abilities coupled with the drive and motivation to do the work of our citizens.
“Sgt. Brugger is capable of not only investigating, but doing so in a way that is compassionate to all involved,” Schmidt added.
Schmidt, who also serves as DCELEA vice president, also recognized Schoebel for his diligent work with the “Baby Theresa” case.
“Medical examiner Schoebel has put his heart and soul into this investigation and never gave up,” Schmidt said. “He worked tirelessly with our detectives to develop suspects using DNA evidence. He was instrumental in giving Baby Theresa the respect she deserved after she passed away which she did not receive when she was discarded in a field.”
The group bestowed several other awards.
Beaver Dam Police Department School Resource Officer Tony Karel was also honored as law enforcement officer of the year.
“Officer Karel during his career has always treated people with honor, respect, dignity, compassion and empathy,” Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said.
Beaver Dam High School Principal Russ Tronsen agreed.
“He is well liked by the student body and it shows through his interactions with students,” Tronsen said. “He helps students navigate their own concerns when it comes to municipal or county interactions they may have. He is a valuable member of the high school administration team and provides the team valuable context which we consider when navigating the myriad of concerns that arise.”
The citizen of the year award went to Alison Nordquist, who called 911 when her sister was seizing and falling in and out of consciousness when she was driving on U.S. Highway 41, Schmidt said.
“There was a 9-year-old child in the back seat and other vehicles all around them,” Schmidt said. “With coaching from the dispatcher, Alison was able to stop the moving vehicle by locating the parking brake and maneuvering the vehicle to the side of the road…Alison was able to safely contain her sister until emergency responders arrived and took over patient care.”
Patty Foslid, Michelle Katsma, Scott Zoller and Christine Buchanan earned an honorable mention for citizens of the year Thursday.
Schmidt said a group of citizens found an unresponsive man, who was not breathing in his car on State Highway 60 near Junction Road in the town of Clyman in July of 2022.
“The window of the car was broken and Mr. Jon Helbing was removed from the car,” Schmidt said. “They began directing traffic on the busy highway keeping those who were helping Jon Helbing safe and CPR was started while 911 was called.”
Responders included the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire Department and its first responders, Juneau EMS, Watertown EMS and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Flight for Life was also called, he said.
“In the end, every person involved in this incident played a significant role in saving the life of Mr. Helbing,” Schmidt said.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski, who also serves as DCELEA president, nominated Watertown Police Department’s Jill Petig for the communication officer award.
The department has been an accredited agency since 2013, thanks in part to her efforts.
“Jill has been a tremendous help along the way,” Kaminski said.
Watertown Police Capt. Curt Kleppin agreed.
“You spend endless hours managing file folders, updating policies, posting policies, researching standards, attending WILEAG training and contributing a great deal of effort to the cause,” Kleppin said. “Although you did a substantial amount of work that was above and beyond your dispatching duties, I was most impressed with your total commitment to WILEAG.”
The WILEAG Governing Board grants accreditation to the agency or counsels the agency on the steps necessary to achieve accreditation.
Watertown Police Department Evidence Technician Kirstie Ewing was recognized as support person of the year.
“Kirstie organizes a very high amount of documentation and evidence within the department and distributes it to other agencies,” said Watertown police Sgt. Jon Caucutt. “She continues to absorb more responsibilities as retirements and job reassignments make it necessary for more tasks to be added to her list.”
Ewing is the last check before reports and supporting documents go out the door to the district attorney’s office, human services, corporation counsel and other agencies, Caucutt said.
“It is common for her to catch the smallest of errors to ensure that the documents are accurate and presented properly,” he said. “Mistakes on her own part are very rare.”
The president’s award went to Neosho resident Jodi Groonwald, who owns a packing business in Hartford.
“This summer Jodi called to report a person she believed to be a victim of a scam,” Schmidt said. “It turned out her tip and diligence stopped the Dodge County man from losing $6,000 to a scam.”
Dawn Greenfield of the Waupun Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Jodi ZItlow were also named support persons of the year.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer of the Year went to Corporal Kevin Schultz Thursday.
Schultz is a “true team leader,” said Village of Brownsville Marshal Kurt Stuckart.
“Corporal Kevin Schultz is someone that will always go beyond the scope of his duties and does not find reasons to delegate these tasks onto his subordinates,” Stuckart said. “Corporal Kevin Schultz is the glue to this foundation. He keeps the team together and takes the lead when necessary.”
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office correctional officers of the year included: Kyle Opetz, Kristen Marwitz, Marcus Kirchoff, Brian Harkins, Jarret Yeargin, Gregory Oettinger, Nathaniel Hein, Melissa Watkins, Krista Longseth-Roberts and Sean Bruss.
Mayville Police Chief James Ketchem, Brownsville Police Department Marshal Bradley J. Seymour, Dodge County District Attorney’s Office Managing Attorney Bob Barrington and Dodge County Chief Deputy Scott Mittelstadt received retirement awards.
Former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg was honored with an appreciation for service plaque.
Woodland Fire Department, Hartford Finishing and Advanced Towing and Repair were each named Corporate Citizen of the Year.
