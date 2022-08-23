FORT ATKINSON — The City of Fort Atkinson is getting ready to celebrate its connection to music Saturday when the Rhythm Remix revisits to offer a day of song along the Rock River for its second year.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Join us in Fort Atkinson along the Rock River for a day of music, food, and fun,” said Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire. “Come for Rhythm Remix and stay the whole day for our Farmers Market, shops and restaurants.”
The music venues, schedule and performers include the Riverwalk Plaza behind Brocks Riverwalk Tavern & Grill at 99 S. Main St., where from 10 a.m. to noon, Karen Johnson will be featured, followed by Noah Hittner from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Cafe Carpe, 18 S. Water St. W., will feature John Gay from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and The Krause Family Band from 3 to 5 p.m.
Jones Market, 601 Jones Ave., will host John Duggleby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tapestry from 2 to 4 p.m.
Good 2 Go, 96 S. Main St., will feature Driftless from noon to 2 p.m., with 7000apart from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mr. Brews Taphouse, 201 N. Main St., #220, will host Tim O-Grady Jr. from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Eugene Gruber performs.
Kids Zones will be in the Riverwalk Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Jones Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce at 920-563-3210 or info@fortchamber.com.
