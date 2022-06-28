The Watertown Daily Times took home five awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest award ceremony at the Concourse Hotel in Madison Friday.
The Daily Times earned two third-place awards and three honorable-mention awards.
Reporter Ed Zagorski was recognized in the photo-essay category for his visual storytelling about an educator turning 100 and entitled” “King for a Day,” Colletti turns 100,” which garnered third-place honors.
In the same category, he earned honorable mention for what the judges called an “interesting” photo essay headlined “Training Day: Preparing for the Worst” about active-shoot preparation.
Zagorski’s reporting got high praise for his coverage of the Dodge County recall election for county supervisor Thomas Schaeffer, taking third place. Judges applauded him for his extra effort and fearlessness.
“The thought of calling two political figures to get quotes on a story like this makes me want to crawl under my desk and hide, but Zagorski did not back down,” the judges said. “Reporting on representatives who go against public health and safety so residents know who they voted into office is of utmost importance.”
Zagorski also earned honorable mention for a nature photo, called “Watertown Goslings” that depicted baby goose tucked under the wing of its nurturing mother. “Very cute,” the judges said.
In honorable mentions, reporter Steve Sharp was recognized in the Business Coverage category for three stories, his Family & Friends magazine story about a Helenville man who grows mushrooms and a Watertown area bison farmer, and a newspaper story on Steve Hepp retiring from the limousine business.
The judges said of Sharp’s story: “These stories...stood out.They are interesting, sometimes funny, often entertaining, and honest looks at different industries. In reading, the author seems happy and excited to be with the subjects. That extended to me as a reader, something that is often difficult to do.”
