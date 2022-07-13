MADISON — Wisconsin children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years of age are now eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series. Previously, the Moderna vaccine had been approved for children 6 months through 5 years, and for adults 18 and older.
This action gives health care providers and vaccinators another vaccine option to offer this age group in addition to the Pfizer vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and vaccinators may choose to carry Moderna, Pfizer, or both vaccines. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection at least 28 days apart.
COVID-19 vaccines remain available to all Wisconsin residents at no cost – even if they do not have insurance or their insurance does not cover COVID-19 vaccination. Parents and guardians can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies.
Vaccination sites across Wisconsin may choose to provide vaccines to select age groups. Parents and guardians are asked to check with their local health clinics or visit vaccines.gov to see which age groups your local vaccination sites are serving.
For free, confidential support finding health care and community resources, dial 211. For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.
