JUNEAU — Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Rubicon received a letter of admonishment from the county board Friday for his involvement in a series of YouTube videos where he interviews a plaintiff, who is in active litigation against Dodge County.

The court case deals with Selepri Amachree who claims he was wrongfully arrested and jailed for six months without any charges. Amachree is currently appealing the $5 million case in the federal court system.

