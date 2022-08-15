JUNEAU — Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Rubicon received a letter of admonishment from the county board Friday for his involvement in a series of YouTube videos where he interviews a plaintiff, who is in active litigation against Dodge County.
The court case deals with Selepri Amachree who claims he was wrongfully arrested and jailed for six months without any charges. Amachree is currently appealing the $5 million case in the federal court system.
The letter to Siegmann came certified mail and was signed by five members of Dodge County’s Executive Committee. They included: David Frohling of Watertown; Rob Boelk of Mayville; Andrew Johnson of Horicon; and Dan Hilbert and Donna Maly of Beaver Dam.
The letter was not signed by Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun and Jenifer Hedrick of Watertown, who also sit on the executive committee. It is unclear why the two supervisors did not sign the letter.
“As an elected Dodge County Board Supervisor, you are hereby requested to govern yourself accordingly, including and not limited to refraining from taking a public position or participating in conduct that is contrary to Dodge County’s interests, which could put the county’s insurance coverage at risk,” the letter stated.
Siegmann doesn’t see himself as an insurance liability. He vigorously defended his stance.
“This was citizen Dan speaking to Selepri Amachree,” Siegmann said. “It was not supervisor Dan speaking to someone who was incarcerated for six months without any charges. I want to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Who’s next? You? Me? I am watching out for the residents of Dodge County and their constitutional liberties.”
Siegmann said he was asked several times to sit in on closed session meetings with the executive committee.
“Why is Dodge County using procedural meetings to shut everyone up?” Siegmann said. “I’m very disappointed they are looking to suppress the issue by suppressing me.”
When the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday, board chairperson Frohling said all of the supervisors will meet in closed session, but he could not say about what.
When questioned if this is the first time the entire board has been pulled into a closed session meeting in the past, Frohling said, “Not since I’ve been on the board.”
Frohling has been on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors since 2003.
He did say the closed session meeting Tuesday could last 10-15 minutes or longer if there are questions brought by supervisors.
“All of this has to do with me making the (Amachree) case a public issue,” Siegmann said. “I just want to protect our constitutional liberties. That’s it.”
Siegmann said Amachree identified him in the videos as a county supervisor, which has since been removed from the videos that highlight Amachree’s case.
Amachree brought a $5 million suit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and Dodge County.
He said he was illegally held in jail following his arrest by immigration agents on Feb. 27, 2017. He was was released on Sept. 8, 2017.
The civil complaint alleged Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt worked with immigration agents to detain Amachree, who was born in Liberia, but came to the United States when he was 3 years old.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing the suit or its claims from being re-filed in the future, but Amachree said he is appealing the decision.
“The appeal is moving forward in the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals,” Amachree said. “We’re moving forward because of what’s called the jurisdictional statement accepted by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.”
He said the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has made the decision that what Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg and Schmidt did falls under the jurisdiction of the federal courts.
“That’s huge,” Amachree said. “That’s important because if they make the decision to appeal it and kick it back into district court, Kurt and Dale can’t say, ‘These are state things.’ It’s already been decided by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals a federal issue.”
