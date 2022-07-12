JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will be asked this evening to suspend a civil-service ordinance to allow county officials to look for qualified candidates for an upcoming vacancy in the sheriff’s office’s chief deputy position.
Longtime Jefferson County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker is planning to retire from the department effective Aug. 4.
The vacancy is not an easy one for the department to fill, in part, because Parker retires with more than 32 years of experience as a county law-enforcement officer.
He began his tenure with the county as a deputy on July 2, 1990. On Jan. 5, 1997, Parker became jail sergeant. Almost exactly five years later, he was named support services sergeant. Parker became patrol captain on Jan. 1, 2006 and jail captain exactly two years later. He was promoted to the position of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy on Dec. 12, 2008.
Parker said the term “retire” may not be completely accurate, however, because he is leaving his role with Jefferson County to assume the position of director of security at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
To fill a vacancy in the position of chief deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Civil Service Ordinance requires, in part, that Sheriff Paul Milbrath publish notice of the vacancy across the state. Candidates must have at least 10 years of service with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, or any other sheriff’s office, and not less than five years of supervisory experience. They also are required to have a bachelor’s degree, or the equivalent of 120 college credits.
“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with human resources and administration, continue to consider the best options to seek successful candidates for the chief deputy sheriff position,” a resolution related to finding Parker’s replacement, to be put before the board today, stated. “With the pending retirement of our chief deputy effective on Aug. 4, the sheriff has requested to temporarily suspend the Jefferson County Civil Service Ordinance to focus on promoting deputies from within the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to assume the duties of chief deputy.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the intent is to consider candidates that are familiar with the staff, procedures, and operations unique to the sheriff’s department and better prepared to assume the duties of chief deputy, as well as to assist in a smooth and stable transition of organizational leadership.
“To accomplish this, the sheriff is recommending that certain provisions of the civil service ordinance referenced in this resolution be temporarily suspended until the civil service ordinance can be amended by the county board to allow the sheriff to consider internal candidates for the chief deputy position, due to a pending vacancy, before considering external candidates,” an executive summary of the resolution said. “The sheriff is also recommending that the civil-service ordinance requirement regarding educational requirements be temporarily suspended to allow the sheriff to consider candidates who have graduated from a major law enforcement executive leadership program as an alternative to a college bachelor’s degree or the equivalency of 120 college credits.”
The resolution was considered by the county’s human resources committee Wednesday and the Jefferson County Law Enforcement and Emergency Management Committee on June 24. Both committees recommended forwarding it to the county board for approval.
The county’s civil-service commission also discussed this resolution. According to county officials, no formal action was taken, but all members on that panel supported forwarding the concept to the county board for approval.
