In order to attract potential employees and retain them, Watertown Common Council members visited the city’s employee handbook Tuesday night to make it easier part-time employees to accrue vacation hours.
“We have continually been working on creating an equitable handbook that positions the city better for retention and attraction,” said Emily McFarland, Watertown mayor. “This is another step toward that equitability.”
Now, regular part-time employees working at least 20 hours or more each week earn a prorated amount of paid vacation.
The change involves employees that work 30 hours or more, but less than 40 hours. They will earn vacation at the rate of 75% of the full-time vacation allowance. Employees that work 20 hours or more, but less than 30 hours will earn vacation at the rate of 50% of the full-time vacation allowance. Also, employees that work less than 20 hours will not be eligible for vacation allowance.
The employee handbook was updated in August of 2021 to include the vacation policy.
Watertown Human Resources Generalist Lisa Schwartz said in a memo to McFarland and the city’s finance committee two situations occurred regarding the exempt and non-exempt employees’ vacation benefits.
She said before Jan. 1, 2022, exempt employees were given vacation on the first of day of employment before it was earned.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the annualized vacation change took effect awarding both exempt and non-exempt employees with a full 2022 vacation award.
Schwartz said the second change involves the calculation of the final payout of vacation for employees.
If vacation is not used within the year it is earned, it may be carried over into the following year. Full-time and eligible part-time employees may carry over up to five days of vacation leave each calendar year. All vacation carried over must be used by March 31 of the following year. A request for vacation carryover must be provided to the department heads by Dec. 1 every year. Any remaining vacation time in excess of five days will be forfeited.
Hourly employees regularly working 40 hours a week are entitled to annual vacation based on continuous years of service. During the first year of employment, employees will accrue a prorated amount of the standard allowance based on the number of weeks worked from their date of hire through Dec. 31.
During the non-exempt hire’s first and second year, the individual will receive 10 days of vacation time with it jumping to 12 in year three and 13 during the individual’s fifth year of employee.
Schwartz said full-time and part-time employees, except employees in the fire department who work on a platoon basis, will be entitled to annual vacations with their continuous service with the city.
