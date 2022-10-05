With all the discussion about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, it’s easy to forget that another respiratory virus is poised to strike—the flu.
Experts are urging individuals to get their annual flu vaccination, which is now widely available.
“This upcoming flu season is uncharted territory. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people were implementing many different mitigation measures that helped them avoid COVID-19 and flu,” said Elizabeth Chilsen, Jefferson County health officer and director. “We’re preparing for an uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases and encourage folks to continue those mitigation measures, which includes wearing a mask if necessary. It’s important to stay up to date on your COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations which will help as we see a decrease in mitigation measures.”
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said there have already been cases of influenza in the community and the best way to protect against it is getting vaccinated. She said getting vaccinated is one of the easiest ways individuals can protect themselves from becoming infected.
“For the past two weeks, we’ve been seeing people coming in to get their flu shots,” said Melanie Chivers, a pharmacy technician for Watertown Hometown Pharmacy. “It’s important to get the flu vaccination.”
Influenza is a contagious respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, older adults and people with certain health conditions.
Anyone can come down with the flu, but individuals with a greater risk of developing flu-related complications include children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease and blood disorders, said Patricia Gedemer, Watertown Regional Medical Center chief nursing officer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone age 6 months or older.
Quest said there is a high-dose vaccine for those 65 and older.
Flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective, so individuals should plan to receive their flu vaccine no later than October’s end, Gedemer said.
“While it is still possible to contract the flu after getting vaccinated, it is much less likely; and should you get sick, studies have shown that flu vaccinations can make your illness less severe,” Gedemer said.
She said the flu season usually peaks between December and February but can last as late as May.
The CDC believes it is possible to test positive for flu as well as other respiratory illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time.
Gedemer said while there is not a vaccine for COVID-19, individuals should take advantage of the flu vaccine to reduce the risk of coming down with influenza.
“If you or someone you know begins to have symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other respiratory symptoms, see your healthcare provider right away,” Gedemer added. “Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so it may be difficult to tell the difference between them.”
She said testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.
“It’s important to avoid close contact with those who are sick,” she added. “Remember to wash your hands, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. It’s also important to continue to take good care of your body by getting plenty of sleep, drinking water, eating healthy foods, staying physically active and managing stress.”
Quest said flu vaccinations are available at local pharmacies such as Watertown Hometown Pharmacy and primary care providers.
Walmart is hosting its Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Customers can receive affordable flu immunizations, COVID-19 boosters with no out-of-pocket costs to patients, and other immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis and HPV at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.
