Concord board eyes ARPA funds By Pat Brandt Special to the Daily Times Diane Graff Author email Jul 19, 2022

CONCORD — Allocation and update of the American Rescue Plan Act funds was discussed at the Concord Town Board meeting held earlier this month.The top priorities discussed were cooling and heating units for the various rooms of the community center. The board viewed options of single units, along with their functions and warranties.A new gym roof, with more added insulation, was discussed. Two bids have been received and viewed for replacement.Adding a water hydrant at Dahnert Park, along with keeping the park restrooms clean, was discussed by board members.There were no zoning requests.The treasurer's report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.The highway report consisted of roadside mowing.A Jefferson County deputy addressed the residents of any concerns. Excessive fireworks dominated the complaints. A permit is needed for any "off ground" fireworks, and can be obtained from the town.Review of appraiser bids and contracts for 2023-2025 were discussed.Nicole Metzger, chairwomanof the picnic committee, briefed the board on the upcoming annual town picnic.A primary election will be held Aug. 9 at the community center.
