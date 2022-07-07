The Watertown Municipal Band, under the direction of DeWayne Roberson, will continue its 2022 “Concerts in the Park” series with a performance on Tuesday at the Riverside Park bandshell in Watertown.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

This concert will be based on the theme “Earth” and will feature several musical selections reflecting this planet we call home.

The July 12 program is as follows:

The Star-Spangled Banner (A Symphonic Portrait).... John Stafford Smith, arranged by James Swearingen

National Geographic Theme..................................... Elmer Bernstein, arranged by Paul Lavender

Hands Across The Sea................................................ John Philip Sousa, arranged by Keith Brion & Loras Schissel

Yellowstone Suite, Mvt. 1 (Yellowstone)................... John Klein

Sea Glass............................................................. Rick Kirby

Tales from the Vienna Woods Waltz......................... Johann Strauss, arranged by Julius S. Seredy

The Liberty Bell.......................................................... John Philip Sousa, arranged by Keith Brion & Loras Schissel

Mexican Overture......................................... Merle J. Isaac

Climb Every Mountain................................................ Richard Rogers, arranged by Johnny Warrington

Wisconsin March....................................................... Edwin Franko Goldman, arranged by Erik Leidzen

Some park benches will be available near the bandshell, but everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Load comments