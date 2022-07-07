Concert in the Park set Tuesday Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jul 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Watertown Municipal Band, under the direction of DeWayne Roberson, will continue its 2022 “Concerts in the Park” series with a performance on Tuesday at the Riverside Park bandshell in Watertown.The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour.This concert will be based on the theme “Earth” and will feature several musical selections reflecting this planet we call home.The July 12 program is as follows:The Star-Spangled Banner (A Symphonic Portrait).... John Stafford Smith, arranged by James SwearingenNational Geographic Theme..................................... Elmer Bernstein, arranged by Paul LavenderHands Across The Sea................................................ John Philip Sousa, arranged by Keith Brion & Loras SchisselYellowstone Suite, Mvt. 1 (Yellowstone)................... John KleinSea Glass............................................................. Rick KirbyTales from the Vienna Woods Waltz......................... Johann Strauss, arranged by Julius S. SeredyThe Liberty Bell.......................................................... John Philip Sousa, arranged by Keith Brion & Loras SchisselMexican Overture......................................... Merle J. IsaacClimb Every Mountain................................................ Richard Rogers, arranged by Johnny WarringtonWisconsin March....................................................... Edwin Franko Goldman, arranged by Erik LeidzenSome park benches will be available near the bandshell, but everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 4th of July Parade lineup announced Sex assault cases move through courts Zuelsdorf resigns as city streets superintendent Proposed 'drag' event ruffles some feathers Waterloo to celebrate July 4 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-30
