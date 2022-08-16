JEFFERSON — A 16-year-old Fitchburg male is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million cash bond after being waived into adult court and a criminal complaint describes what investigators believe occurred the night of Aug. 9 when the teen allegedly shot a female inside a rented vacation home on the shore of Lake Koshkonong.
According to the complaint filed Friday at the courthouse, Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, of Fitchburg, shot a female twice in the back of the head, killing her at the Town of Sumner home as he and a group of friends and family were commemorating the birthday of another late member of a family present.
The complaint is unclear about a possible motive for the killing. On file at the clerk of courts office, it said that, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 9, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a rental property located on Lake Drive in the Town of Sumner. The retreat is on the Jefferson/Dane County line near Busseyville.
“(There was) a report that a female had been shot at that residence (and a deputy) responded to the home,” the complaint said. “Enroute, the deputy observed a black male wearing a red track suit walking northbound on Bingham Road.”
On arrival at the home where the 911 call originated, the deputy spoke with a first witness, who reported the shooter had left the residence and this person was a black male wearing all red clothing. The deputy returned to the road in his squad and located the same male continuing to walk northbound on Bingham Road just past Olson Road.
Another pair of deputies conducted what the complaint called, “a high-risk stop” and placed the male under arrest. He was later identified as Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, of Fitchburg.
The first deputy on the scene returned to the rental property and was told a deceased female was in the upstairs of the house.
This deputy and another found the female dead in an upstairs bedroom. She appeared to have been shot in the head, according to the complaint.
One of the deputies found a shell casing lying in the middle of the hallway near the bedroom door, and a second casing in a laundry room.
One of the deputies learned from a witness that the home was being rented to allow for the celebration of a deceased family member’s birthday and that everyone was eating, drinking and celebrating throughout the evening.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. a witness said she and her cousin were going to go to a gas station.
“Just as they were pulling out of the driveway, (the witnesses’s son) came running out and was screaming at them to come back inside,” the complaint read. “The witness said that she could hear people yelling as she approached the house and heard people screaming that her nephew, Daiqwaun, killed the victim. The witness stated that she went upstairs and saw the victim was deceased. She said that other people in the house were trying to keep Daiqwaun in the garage area.”
Another detective spoke with Lucas’ mother, who said that she was on the first floor when she heard two shots and saw people running down the stairs.
“She approached Daiqwaun and said, ‘What was that noise?’” The complaint stated. “At the same time, she heard kids saying that Daiqwaun killed the victim.”
Another witness said, although people present were trying to restrain Lucas, he was able to leave the home. Law enforcement was then called.
A Jefferson County investigator learned from Lucas’ brother, that, while he was playing hide and seek, and was behind Lucas, he heard two “bangs” and saw Lucas had shot the victim two times. He also heard some metal drop and thought it was the sound of the shell casings hitting something.
An autopsy conducted Aug. 10 by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the victim had been shot twice in the back of the head.
A competency hearing for Lucas has been set Sept. 29 in front of Jefferson County Judge Robert Dehring.
