Local health organizations in Jefferson and Dodge counties have completed a Community Health Assessment and will host a Community Health Summit to discuss results of the assessment and to inform next steps.
The Community Health Assessment is a public health tool used to assess and prioritize significant health needs and helps to create a Community Health Improvement Plan and Process for improving the overall health of local communities.
Organizations involved in the CHA, CHIPP and summit include the Jefferson County Health Department, Dodge County Human Services and Health Department, Watertown Department of Public Health, Fort Healthcare, Watertown Regional Medical Center, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
The voice of community members is critical to improving the health of our community members. Community members are invited to attend the Community Health Summit so that leading health agencies have the opportunity to present the results of the Community Health Assessment. This will be followed by a discussion with community members and partners to inform development of the Community Health Improvement Plan and Process.
Participation may occur either virtually or in person. Registration for the event is required. Participants need to register by Aug. 5 for in-person or virtual attendance.
The Community Health Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Comfort Suites Conference Center, 725 Paradise Lane, Johnson Creek.
