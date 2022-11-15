After showing the potential costs for concepts that could be in a Hustisford School District referendum, Greg Callin jokingly asked the audience, “Do you have indigestion now?"
Callin, vice president - client services, hired by the district to explore a potential April construction referendum, Kraemer Brothers, presented seven concepts to the roughly 60 people in attendance at a community planning workshop Wednesday, Nov. 9. The concepts came out of three previous workshops over the past two months and ranged from less than $10 million to almost $40 million.
That upper range would have an unprecedented effect on district taxes – as much as $8 per $1,000 in equalized value. Despite that warning, many in the audience seemed to support the all-inclusive option, called Concept G.
Concept G, which would consolidate district schools into one K-12 building, was easily the top vote-getter among the seven before the budget numbers were presented, with 40 in favor.
Jeff Jacobson, retired district administrator, said no concept with a price tag higher than $3 per $1,000 has ever passed. But many in the audience seemed to still support it.
The community will get another look at the concepts at a Nov. 30 public community planning workshop before it goes to the school board for discussion in December. The Nov. 30 workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m at Hustisford Junior/High School.
To get a question on the April ballot, the district would need a decision by mid-January, so the plan is to hold a community presentation at the board’s Dec. 19 meeting to identify what the community would support, District Administrator Heather Cramer told the Daily Times.
Secure entryways, handicap accessibility and updating tech areas are only three of the many priorities discussed residents want to see come to life.
The plans or concepts presented ranged from a much simpler concept for needed infrastructure work, such as roof replacements and upgrading mechanical systems, for as low as $8.5 million, to the one that could cost as much as $39 million, Concept G. Each concept includes everything in the one before it and adds a layer.
One reason people seemed eager to invest, an audience member said, was “when it comes to my kids, I don’t mind paying extra.”
Not all the students agreed on the idea, however. Michelle Maland, HSR associate, said students that were polled were split 50/50 on whether they wanted to have two different schools or would prefer one school building.
Whether it’s one school or two, Maland said, students want to see some form of updates and change to their school.
Another audience member asked whether it would be realistic to get to Concept G little by little.
“Anything is possible,” Jacobson replied. “We need to have these discussions in order to know what is wanted but we also need to look at what is feasible.”
At the Nov. 30 meeting, there will be more discussion on what concepts are the most feasible keeping budget costs in mind.
Brad Simonson, of La Crosse-based architecture firm HSR, was thrilled with the turnout. He and his colleagues urged everyone to come back to the next meeting with friends and family for more discussion on the concepts.
Jacobson agreed on the importance of keeping the community engaged.
“It takes people talking to their neighbors to make change happen,” Jacobson said.
