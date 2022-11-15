After showing the potential costs for concepts that could be in a Hustisford School District referendum, Greg Callin jokingly asked the audience, “Do you have indigestion now?" 

Callin, vice president - client services, hired by the district to explore a potential April construction referendum, Kraemer Brothers, presented seven concepts to the roughly 60 people in attendance at a community planning workshop Wednesday, Nov. 9. The concepts came out of three previous workshops over the past two months and ranged from less than $10 million to almost $40 million.

