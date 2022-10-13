Columbus man found guilty of robbing bank while wearing GPS bracelet
Alan Schade is led into a Dodge County courtroom earlier this year for his preliminary hearing.

JUNEAU — A Columbus man has been found guilty of robbing the Horicon State Bank in Neosho in January.

Alan Schade, 44, entered no contest pleas to felony counts of robbery of a financial institution and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of theft. He was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of the Jan. 26 robbery and another one in Jefferson County two days before, investigators found.

