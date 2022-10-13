Columbus man found guilty of robbing bank while wearing GPS bracelet

JUNEAU — A Columbus man has been found guilty of robbing the Horicon State Bank in Neosho in January.
Alan Schade, 44, entered no contest pleas to felony counts of robbery of a financial institution and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of theft. He was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of the Jan. 26 robbery and another one in Jefferson County two days before, investigators found.
Schade appeared Wednesday before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger.
Schade remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond at the Dodge County Jail in Juneau.
His sentencing is set for Jan. 4 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dodge County Circuit Court, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 26 from the bank on South Schuyler Street in Neosho.
Although he didn’t display a weapon, Schade walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller with the note stating, “Put everything in the bag and no one will get hurt.” He then handed the teller a white, plastic grocery bag.
The teller gave Schade marked U.S. currency, known as “bait money,” which had known and documented serial numbers on the U.S. currency, the complaint stated.
The two tellers told investigators he had come into the bank the same day about noon and asked for a deposit slip and left. They believed he had been conducting surveillance of the bank.
According to the complaint, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert out to law enforcement for a bank robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at a bank in Ixonia.
Jefferson County investigators shared photographs of Schade’s vehicle used in the Ixonia incident, which was the same vehicle used in the Neosho bank robbery, the complaint stated.
Dodge County Sheriff’s detectives sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert on the Neosho bank robbery and found Schade’s vehicle at a Waterloo home, where he was later arrested and brought to the Dodge County Jail, the complaint stated.
When Dodge County investigators questioned Schade, they found him wearing a GPS ankle monitor related to a felony case in Waukesha.
A Dodge County detective found the historical information associated with the GPS monitor and discovered Schade was at a bank in Ixonia when it was robbed at 5 p.m. Jan. 24. The information also found Schade was at the Neosho bank both at noon and at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 26, according to the complaint.
Schade has not entered a plea in Jefferson County, but the Dodge County case may be consolidated with the Jefferson case before sentencing, according to online court records.
