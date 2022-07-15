JUNEAU — Mark Colker denies Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt’s accusations that he committed misconduct as a law enforcement officer and has, in his campaign, lied about it.
At the root of the disagreement between the two Republican candidates for Dodge County Sheriff is an incident that occurred in April of 2002 in which Colker was involved in a use-of-force incident against a 15-year-old juvenile who had sexually assaulted a 5-year-old-girl while on a weekend pass from Lincoln Hills Correctional facility. The youth had been incarcerated for prior sexual assault offenses.
Colker was not involved in the arrest of the boy and said his only role was to escort the suspect from an interview room to the bathroom and back.
“When the suspect exited the room, I attempted to place him in an escort hold, because we were going to an unsecured area of the police department,” Colker recalled. “He pulled away from me and was yelling obscenities at me. I grabbed the back of his shirt and held onto him that way. We went to the bathroom area and I allowed him to enter the bathroom. Once he stated he could not go, we went to return to the interview room. He again pulled away from me and I again grabbed the back of his shirt. He was yelling and screaming and attempting to get away from me during the incident.”
Colker said once they were at the doorway to the interview room, Colker let go of the boy’s shirt and the youth spun toward him and Colker pushed him into the room and closed the door.
“Dale has claimed that I bounced him off the walls and threw him into the interview room. That did not happen,” Colker said. “He claims there is video footage of the incident. I did an open records request for video footage and the City of Waupun responded and said no footage exists of the incident. I was interviewed twice and told the same story. The other officer involved told three stories and, magically, his third story paints me out to be a liar and covers up what actions he took.”
Colker said that, at no time, did he have a conversation with the other officer to keep their stories straight.
“He claimed that in his last interview,” Colker said of the other officer. “This officer’s story changed, in my opinion, at the direction of the police chief, because, before this investigation was concluded, the department let me go while I was in a probationary status. They never made reference to this incident, as the letter shows, that Dale posted. The problem was for the department. I was not on probation and they fired me illegally, without cause, and did not provide me with due process.”
Colker said he filed a grievance with the union and five months later the city asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement and accept a cash settlement.
“They turned my reason for leaving into resigning, to settle the grievance,” he said. “I was never charged with any policy violations as it relates to this use of force. In fact, the former chief of police gave me a great review when I applied for the Winnebago county sheriff’s office and stated that he would hire me back and I was, ‘making a mistake for leaving.’ Now, 20 years later and he has endorsed Dale. He stated he never said those things.”
Colker called the use-of-force incident, “one isolated incident 20 years ago.”
“I had a very successful law enforcement career until this attack from Dale and the former police chief, which has now caused me to be reassigned at my employer, because they stated I should have disclosed this incident 20 years ago even though I did not know the conclusion of it since I was already gone from the agency,” Colker said. “Dale did not pursue this incident in 2020 when I applied for the sheriff’s office as a deputy. He waited until 2022, when I ran against him in a politically motivated attack.”
Colker said the suspect involved in the use-of-force incident was criminally charged in 2002 for his actions.
“He is still in and out of prison now for sexual-related crimes,” Colker said. “The other officer involved in this is a supervisor now with the city of Waupun police department and is currently on the Brady list for untruthfulness.”
Colker said any accusations from Schmidt that he has lied during his campaign are not true. He also said claims from Schmidt that he lacks integrity and accountability are inaccurate, and he denied Schmidt’s claim that he is not a team player.
“I do not lack integrity and accountability,” Colker said. “He has focused on one incident from 20 years ago. I feel I was framed in not a positive light after I left the agency in an attempt to save the other officer involved his job because he was a local kid from Waupun who the chief at the time knew (and also knew) his family. When it comes to being a team player, I would challenge him to find one person that I worked with in my career that would tell you I’m not a team player. I have always put those I work with before me.”
Colker also referred to his career accomplishments in law enforcement in defending himself against accusations that he cannot be a good leader.
Colker said his background and experience in law enforcement make him a, “more well-rounded candidate to supervise the sheriff’s office than my opponent .... His office, I feel, lacks integrity.”
