Clearview looks to international recruiting to fill nursing labor gap
Friends and family are gathered outside of Clearview for the Walkway of Remembrance dedication in June 2015.

JUNEAU—Workplaces across the country and the immediate area are dealing with staffing shortages. Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is no different.

There are over 220,000 open caregiver positions in nursing homes nationwide. The United States’ unemployment rate is at 3.7% and Dodge County’s rate is even lower at 2.8%. Nationally, there are an estimated two job openings for every job seeker, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

