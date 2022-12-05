Clearview looks to international recruiting to fill nursing labor gap

JUNEAU—Workplaces across the country and the immediate area are dealing with staffing shortages. Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is no different.
There are over 220,000 open caregiver positions in nursing homes nationwide. The United States’ unemployment rate is at 3.7% and Dodge County’s rate is even lower at 2.8%. Nationally, there are an estimated two job openings for every job seeker, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Workforce shortages are everywhere, in almost every industry with no end in sight,” said Clearview Executive Director and Administrator Ed Somers. “International recruiting provides an economical alternative.”
Staffing limitations forced Clearview to remove 40 long term care beds from service and severely limit admissions to specialty care units (Behavioral Health, Intellectual Disabilities and Traumatic Brain Injury), Somers said.
Clearview’s governing board, the Health Facilities Committee, has authorized $6,000 sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, tuition reimbursement, retention bonuses, extensive advertising campaigns, job fairs and many other programs.
None of the incentives yielded the necessary results.
Filling the vacancies
International recruiting is not new to the healthcare industry and many healthcare providers in Wisconsin—and nationwide—have been filling their caregiver staffing needs by sponsoring international workers for citizenship through the I-140 visa program, Somers said.
The program provides an employment based path to legal U.S. Citizenship.
The program, overseen by the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service, ensures that there are no U.S. workers who are able and willing to accept the job at the prevailing wage for that position in the geographic location of the intended employment. The program also ensures that hiring the international worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers, Somers said.
The I-140 program also covers visas for talented athletes and academics, with a special carveout for nursing, according to the office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration website.
Clearview began this process back in August, filing for the prevailing wage determination from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The nursing center is working with International Manpower Connection, Inc., a company that has an extensive track record of success and recruits primarily from the Philippines, Somers said.
What’s next?“We hope to greet our first international sponsored employees by the fall of 2023,” he said.
Clearview is responsible for the placement fees paid to International Manpower and processing and filing fees paid to the immigration attorney as well as advertising fees for labor certification, a total of approximately $500 to $1,000 per employee. All other costs are paid by the sponsored employee, which is a testament to their desire to pursue legal U. S. citizenship, Somers said.
International Manpower’s immigration attorney handles all the paperwork and filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Customs and Immigration Service. All international sponsored employees must pass a screening process—including educational and training requirements—and be interviewed and approved by the sponsoring employer. The process takes 12 to 24 months, Somers said.
Upon the individual’s arrival to the U.S. the sponsoring employer arranges for transitional housing.
International Manpower must also provide counseling support to the employees for the duration of their employment to assist in finding permanent housing and transportation for the individuals in the program. International sponsored employees sign a two-year commitment to the employer or sponsor, Somers said.
“Clearview will provide temporary housing in our units that are currently out of service,” he said. “Clearview will also provide certified nursing assistant training to all sponsored employees. It’s a win-win for us and the individual looking to achieve the American dream.”
