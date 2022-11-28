JUNEAU — If Jon Hochkammer and Cameron Clapper were on a relay team together, the baton pass between the two would look flawless.
At least, that’s how it seemed when Clapper took the role as Dodge County administrator.
Clapper started Aug. 22 after four months with Hochkammer in the interim role. During that time, Hochkammer began preparing the county’s 2023 budget.
As Clapper finished the process, with a proposal to the county board and a long day of sorting through more than 40 amendments, he relied on Hochkammer’s experience and counsel.
“I feel like Jon’s top priorities have been the success of Dodge County and the success of the new county administrator,” Clapper said. “He has been a valuable resource for me as I begin my time in this role.”
Clapper said in cases where a transition is not as smooth, it generally is the personal opinion or ego of one or the other person that makes the transition difficult.
“This was not the case for us,” he said.
Clapper, who had been the city manager of Whitewater since 2012, filled the vacancy left by Jim Mielke. Mielke retired June 1 after serving as Dodge County’s first administrator and served the county for 14 years.
Hochkammer, working for Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh, stayed on full time until Sept. 16, having been interim county administrator since May. He continued in a consultant’s role through the passage of the budget earlier this month to assist Clapper with the transition to his new position.
The former Verona mayor (2006-18), Manitowoc County board member (1984-91) and state Senate sergeant-at-arms (1994-2002) also worked for 21 years with the Wisconsin Counties Association. He was elected county board chairman in April 1990, and during that term, he said, the board also added the title and responsibility of county administrator coordinator.
Hochkammer also was a member of the finance committee for most of his 21 years on the Verona Common Council.
He used all of that experience to help Clapper in the transition – a time when the county was without a finance director.
“Because of my background, there are certain things I can provide, but Cameron is the administrator,” Hochkammer said. “Before Cameron was named county administrator, 75% of my time was spent on the budget.”
That percentage dropped dramatically once Clapper was onboard and began working with the county’s department heads and finance department on the budget, Hochkammer said.
So far, Clapper said he’s enjoyed his time as administrator. He said the transition has not been difficult for him working in city and now county government.
“There are definitely differences, but I welcome the change and the new opportunity to learn from the experience,” Clapper said.
He said his first priority was seeing the budget process through to completion.
“With that out of the way, I am now looking forward to connecting with partner organizations and governments in Dodge County to better understand the ways we can work together,” Clapper said.
He said the budget process can be smoother than it was this year, especially when the adoption of the 2023 budget took nearly eight hours.
Clapper said budgeting is a never-ending process in local government.
“As soon as the budget is approved, each department begins working on implementation of any initiatives developed during the budget process,” Clapper said.
He said those initiatives may include recruiting for new employment positions and any prep work for projects taking place in the construction season.
When the school year ends in June, Clapper said the goal is to begin work on the next budget.
“The key to a smooth process is consistency and communication,” Clapper said. “With the administrator position filled, I believe it will be a bit easier to have a consistent process and increased communication for the 2024 budget process."
