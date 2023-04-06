City water main projects to start Monday

The first phase of the annual streets reconstruction project on South Washington, West Madison, and Emmet streets is scheduled to start Monday. The first phase consists of installing new water main, water services and sanitary sewer laterals within the project limits. Officials expect contractors to complete work on the project by October.
The first phase of the annual streets reconstruction project on South Washington, West Madison, and Emmet streets is scheduled to start Monday, according to a city press release.
The first phase consists of installing new water main, water services and sanitary sewer laterals within the project limits. Officials expect contractors to complete work on the project by October.
Phase 1 work will begin at the project’s south end in the intersection of South Washington and West Milwaukee street and progress north. This will disturb local traffic in the construction zone. Parking will be removed in the construction zone once the project starts. Resident traffic will be accommodated during most construction times. No detour route signs are anticipated for this project, according to the release.
Dorner, Inc. of Luxemburg is responsible for all work to be completed along with traffic control and lane and road closures.
The remaining phases of construction will begin following installation of the new water main.
Dorner will excavate the streets. The streets will then be reconstructed with new storm sewer, granular base, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, curb ramps and spot sidewalk replacements.
City officials will update residents on work progress, according to the release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.