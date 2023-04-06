City water main projects to start Monday
The first phase of the annual streets reconstruction project on South Washington, West Madison, and Emmet streets is scheduled to start Monday. The first phase consists of installing new water main, water services and sanitary sewer laterals within the project limits. Officials expect contractors to complete work on the project by October.

