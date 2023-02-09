Common council members voted Tuesday to transfer funds for a popular local festival to new leadership.
Common council members voted 8-0 vote with alderman Jonathan Lampe abstaining to transfer the financial costs associated with Riverfest from the city to a new nonprofit group — Watertown Riverfest Inc. — to ensure the festival continues.
In the agreement, the city also transferred $45,121.89 to the group to assist with Riverfest’s costs.
Over the past 30 years, the city was responsible for the sustainability of the annual celebration. However, with the loss of key organizers coupled with the lack of profit, the city shifted ownership to Watertown Riverfest Inc.
Last November — after the City of Watertown finance committee discussed Riverfest’s future — Lampe told the committee he was forming a new group to run Riverfest if the city could ensure Watertown Riverfest Inc. would have access to the funds the former organization left behind.
In addition to the $45,000 the city granted Lampe’s group Tuesday, he told the Daily Times in an earlier interview he had assurances from local foundation leadership that sufficient operations funding — in the area of $75,000 or more — could be made available to Watertown Riverfest Inc. in advance of the festival.
Tom Schultz founded the music-filled, four-day party 35 years ago and announced late last year he would be retiring from running the event, which also lost its events coordinator, John Ertl.
Riverfest attracts thousands of people to Riverside Park in the heart of Watertown each summer in early August. The event features bands, local food, drink, a carnival midway and other attractions, such as a car show and distance run.
Lampe also said Watertown Riverfest Inc. — made up of past and present Riverfest members — will address the governance, financing and operations of the festival.
In other business:
Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to issue the sale of $3,995,000 in general obligation promissory notes to help offset costs associated with 2023 capital projects, including street and bridge improvements, airport projects and other municipal building improvements and acquisition of police and fire equipment. Council members voted to approve the transfer of funds held as part of a development incentives program for Watertown Square LLC, which owns the property housing the Pick ‘N’ Save, after Watertown Square said it was selling the property. Council members voted unanimously to approve 2023 contracts with the towns of Emmet, Shields, Milford and Watertown for Fire and EMS coverage for portions of the townships. Council members voted unanimously to reclassify the records clerk or specialist on the city’s salary plan.
