The City of Watertown is changing to a new electronic format for distributing agendas and related materials, starting Thursday.
All the City of Watertown’s meeting agendas and packets will be available on the city website using a service called Municode.
Municode helps government organizations handle agenda management on a centralized platform. It is designed to provide searchable access to all agendas, packets, and minutes; increase internal efficiency; and ensure public meetings run smoothly, according to to an announcement from the city Monday.
Municode will be directly embedded into the City’s webpage for what is touted to be user-friendly public access.
“Municode streamlines the agenda creation and publication process, and provides for greater efficiency, accountability, transparency and accuracy,” said Mayor Emily McFarland. “City staff have been working diligently to learn the new program and are excited to start sharing the results with ourcommunity.”
Agendas will continue to be posted in the traditional manner at City Hall, Watertown Public Library, and the Watertown Senior and Community Center for those that prefer this method.
If you would like more information or have any questions on Municode, reach out to City Clerk Megan Dunneisen at mdunneisen@cityofwatertown.org or 920-262-4006.
