A new steel plate on the Main Street bridge is a cover for a pothole, city staff said.
The plate went in place Saturday following an inspection Friday by the city's bridge inspection firm, according to a city press release.
A new steel plate on the Main Street bridge is a cover for a pothole, city staff said.
The plate went in place Saturday following an inspection Friday by the city's bridge inspection firm, according to a city press release.
Watertown engineering division staff noticed a pot hole forming in the eastbound lane on the Main Street (Cole) Bridge deck on Friday. City officials contacted the contracted bridge inspection firm about the pothole.
Staff placed the plate over the cracking surface to eliminate further deterioration.
City officials completed a bridge rehabilitation project in 2016 for approximately $300,000.
The goal of that project was to extend the life of the 1931 constructed bridge another ten years or so. Since that rehabilitation project, the City has invested an additional $200,000 on bridge maintenance, according to a press release.
The bridge must replaced soon, the release quotes Mayor Emily McFarland as saying.
“Ironically, this most recent issue was noticed not even 30 minutes after Governor Evers walked over the bridge with me," she said. "I did discuss with him our need to move up the bridge reconstruction, and our need to limit the scope creep that I feel is happening from DOT."
The City is under contract with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to remove the existing bridge and construct a new one in 2025 with potential for the project to move up to 2024. This change came after the date was originally planned for 2026, according to the release.
The City hopes that the bridge can remain open until it is repaired. However, the state may place weight restrictions on the bridge
The bridge is inspected by a contracted structural firm every six months to assure it is safe to the traveling public.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.