Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station.
Twenty minutes later, Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6 acres or 331,476 square feet of land near 621 Bernard and 668 Johnson streets.
The land is owned by The Watertown Collective LLC under the auspices of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. Tina Crave is the president and CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
“This is a huge milestone for the city,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland following the council’s 7-0 unanimous vote (alderperson Dana Davis was absent from the meeting). “It’s been a long time coming. I’m excited to see this happen.”
Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch agreed.
Teesch praised assistant fire chief Chad Butler, the city alderpersons, mayor and the former chief Kraig Biefeld, who retired May 2 after serving 29 years with the Watertown Fire Department.
“We just got lucky and found a parcel of land right in the middle of the city,” Teesch said.
This past spring the city enlisted the help of Five Bugles Design, which has assisted in fire station designs across Wisconsin.
It is unclear how much the new building would cost until the city hires an architect, engineer and construction team.
The purchase could allow for a lower Insurance Service Office rating, Teesch said, but he couldn’t say if the lower ISO rating would translate to a reduction in home and property insurance costs.
“An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies, which reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires,” he said.
He said the ISO rating mainly focuses on the local fire departments and its water supply such as the availability of hydrants in an area that contribute to the score.
The Watertown Fire Department has a current ISO rating of 2. With the new station, the department could potentially get an even lower ISO rating of 1.
“With the new parcel we will have enough acreage to place our training towers on the same property as the new station, which is a big plus for lowering our ISO rating,” he said.
The new station allows firefighters and paramedics to get to 94% of the city within eight minutes, Teesch said.
“No doubt this will improve our response times as a whole,” he said.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends a response time of eight minutes or less for at least 80% of a fire station’s response area. The current location has a response time of eight minutes or less for 90% of the city.
The department currently staffs nine firefighter-paramedics on a shift at the current fire station. The goal of staffing at the new fire station would be 11 firefighter-paramedics on a shift, which would also help lower Watertown’s ISO rating, according to Teesch.
“The more members we have on a shift the quicker we can operate,” he said.
Once the city acquires the land they should hire an architect and engineer by next spring, according to the Five Bugles report. Five Bugles added that the timeline for construction should begin in early 2024 with the new station to open around March 2025.
“We will be following their plan and timeline for the new station,” Teesch said.
The Five Bugles study did not address what would happen to the current station, which is adjacent to city hall, after the proposed station was built.
The city paid $18,500 to Five Bugles to conduct the study.
