CCLS ribbon cutting
Buy Now

Creative Community Living Services Inc. held a ribbon-cutting at its new facility at 500 E. Main St. in downtown Watertown Wednesday afternoon. An open house was also held to allow members of the public to see the new facility.

 Steve Sharp

It was a dark, cold day in April when Creative Community Living Services staff members, bundled up in their winter coats, first toured what they were told would be their new corporate headquarters in the former Chase Bank at 500 E. Main St. in downtown Watertown.

In contrast, it was a bright, sunny, warm afternoon Wednesday when they all posed for a ribbon-cutting photo at the front entrance of the facility.

Load comments