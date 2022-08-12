Creative Community Living Services Inc. held a ribbon-cutting at its new facility at 500 E. Main St. in downtown Watertown Wednesday afternoon. An open house was also held to allow members of the public to see the new facility.
It was a dark, cold day in April when Creative Community Living Services staff members, bundled up in their winter coats, first toured what they were told would be their new corporate headquarters in the former Chase Bank at 500 E. Main St. in downtown Watertown.
In contrast, it was a bright, sunny, warm afternoon Wednesday when they all posed for a ribbon-cutting photo at the front entrance of the facility.
CCLS is a non-profit organization providing integrated community living arrangements and innovative services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as the frail and elderly throughout Wisconsin.
“We tailor our services to the needs of our clients in a variety of settings including apartments, adult family homes and community based residential facilities,” said CCLS Executive Assistant Kathie Bergen. “We were founded in 1973 by four people who dreamed of a world that would accept persons with developmental disabilities into the community where they could live, grow and laugh like everyone else.”
According to Bergen, the mission was, and remains, establishing individualized community support that will preserve and enhance the dignity and rights of those who rely on others, while seeking their own level of independence.
In addition to the ribbon cutting at the new facility that serves portions of Dodge and Jefferson counties, as well as many other locales in Wisconsin, Wednesday’s events included a rededication of the building to Jon Nelson.
“As one of the founders of CCLS, Jon positively impacted thousands of employees and clients with his devotion to the mission of CCLS,” Bergen said. “We wish to honor his vision and continued commitment to the vision. Our mission and vision are posted in all our programs and offices, and are the reason we are here today.”
The CCLS corporate services location at 500 E. Main St. in Watertown includes finance, human resources, training, social media, development, and administrative professionals.
“The CCLS team here in Watertown supports our more than 350 direct-care teams throughout the state, so that they can devote their skills and energy to providing care and services to our clients. Our new space allows us to supply our staff with a brighter, more modern work environment. We love the windows and especially the courtyard garden.”
CCLS has had a presence in the downtown area for many years, at 314 E. Main St., and many of its staff live in the Watertown community. The former location of CCLS is currently unoccupied.
“We were thrilled to continue to support the main street community and fill an empty space that better suited our needs,” Bergen said.
