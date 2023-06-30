A car traveled off of East Main Street into the Rock River near Tivoli Island early Thursday morning, according to one Watertown police official. Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen said the incident occurred at 12:55 a.m. He said police and fire personnel responded to the crash and found a 27-year-old man still in the vehicle.
A car traveled off of East Main Street into the Rock River near Tivoli Island early Thursday morning, according to one Watertown police official. Fire crews had to extricate the man from the car, Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen said. The man admitted to drinking and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — second offense. Olsen said other charges are pending.
Contributed by the Watertown Police Department
A car traveled off of East Main Street into the Rock River near Tivoli Island early Thursday morning, according to one Watertown police official. Fire crews had to extricate the man from the car, Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen said. The man admitted to drinking and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — second offense. Olsen said other charges are pending.
