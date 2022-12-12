The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train hit the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. It made a stop in Watertown to the delight of parents and children alike.
Thousands of people came out to Brandt/Quirk Park on Friday night to see the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
The train again raised money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Live music was essential for the visitors to the CP Holiday Train experience. This year’s performers in Watertown included Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle.
The Holiday Train show was free to attend. Watertown residents brought cash and non-perishable food donation. The Watertown Food Pantry set up a collection station at the event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community.
The Holiday Train program launched in 1999, its raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
