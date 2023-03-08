Calvary Baptist Christian School, Watertown, received a $5,900.01 check to the music program Tuesday morning from Nicole Miller, Associate Director of the Gloria & Arthur Konig Foundation, to buy numerous new instruments for the students.

Jeremiah Willson, music teacher, applied for the grant at the end of 2022 when the organization was done funding. The first application was rejected because there is only a certain amount of funding that can be given out each year, Miller said.

