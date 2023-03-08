Students raise their hands after Jeremiah Willson asks who likes to play the drums. With the funds the school will purchase 21 new drums where everyone in a classroom can play together at the same time.
Pictured left to right includes: Nicole Miller, granddaughter and associate director for the foundation; Gloria Miller, great-granddaughter and future director of the foundation; and Jeremiah Willson, Calvary Baptist Christian School music teacher.
Students raise their hands after Jeremiah Willson asks who likes to play the drums. With the funds the school will purchase 21 new drums where everyone in a classroom can play together at the same time.
Pictured left to right includes: Nicole Miller, granddaughter and associate director for the foundation; Gloria Miller, great-granddaughter and future director of the foundation; and Jeremiah Willson, Calvary Baptist Christian School music teacher.
Calvary Baptist Christian School, Watertown, received a $5,900.01 check to the music program Tuesday morning from Nicole Miller, Associate Director of the Gloria & Arthur Konig Foundation, to buy numerous new instruments for the students.
Jeremiah Willson, music teacher, applied for the grant at the end of 2022 when the organization was done funding. The first application was rejected because there is only a certain amount of funding that can be given out each year, Miller said.
She encouraged Willson to reach back out to him in the beginning of the year, which he did in January. The grant was finalized in February, Willson said.
“We take music really seriously here and we push ourselves really hard, and have a lot of when we do it,” Willson told students.
Students in pre-K through second grade will get new, sturdy, rhythm sticks and 21 new drums to use in the classroom, which received an audible “wow” and cheers from the students.
Third graders will learn how to play ukulele with 20 new ukuleles.
Fourth grade is the school’s pre-band year. At the end of the year students have mouth piece testing, where students get to try different instruments.
Fourth graders will receive two pairs of each instrument, which includes instruments made similar to the clarinet, saxophone, Jhorn and Jflute, but are dish washer safe and indestructible, Willson said.
“I’m going to have two of each of those and be able to send them home so you can guys can play them over the weekend and not just play for three minutes,” Willson told students.
Fifth through eighth graders will receive a brand new concert snare drum, two new trumpets students can borrow if their trumpet is not working, a brand new triangle and triangle beaters.
The music program will also buy twenty new folding stands with the gifted funds, the stands students currently use don’t fold properly or sit in cases properly, Willson said.
Crash cymbal stands and suspended cymbal stands will also be purchased.
“My grandparents are no longer with us, but had a love for music, every time I do this I’m very very proud because my grandparents would be very very proud,” Miller said to students. He was momentarily overcome with emotion.
The foundation is carrying on the values and wishes of her grandparents, Gloria and Arthur Konig.
“Their love for music and arts is something we were able to continue to give back, so my aunt and I take great pride in that,” she said.
Miller’s aunt is the executive director, who lives is Maryland. Gloria Miller, Miller’s daughter, will be future director of the foundation.
“The instruments belong to the school, to continue to encourage these programs, which unfortunately are one of the first parts of funding that is removed from schools and this is why we primarily created this strictly for music and arts,” she said.
Willson said he would order the instruments Tuesday. The instruments and materials are expected by May, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.