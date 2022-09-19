Planned improvements for Cady Street will be discussed at a “public involvement” meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m., or shortly thereafter, during the City of Watertown Common Council Meeting at Watertown City Hall, Room 2044.

The project involves improvements to the Cady Street roadway and bridge at the crossing of Rock River just east of State Highway 26 Business. The existing concrete bridge deck will be resurfaced and railings may be repaired and painted.

