Planned improvements for Cady Street will be discussed at a “public involvement” meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m., or shortly thereafter, during the City of Watertown Common Council Meeting at Watertown City Hall, Room 2044.
The project involves improvements to the Cady Street roadway and bridge at the crossing of Rock River just east of State Highway 26 Business. The existing concrete bridge deck will be resurfaced and railings may be repaired and painted.
Approximately 80 feet of roadway approaches will be reconstructed. The project is scheduled for construction in 2023. Cady Street will be closed to traffic at the bridge during construction.
Cady Street is being improved in advance of the 2024 Cole Bridge (Main Street) bridge replacement downtown. Cady is anticipated to handle much of the detour traffic once that project begins.
A variety of exhibits and maps will be featured at the Public Involvement meeting, and representatives from the City of Watertown Public Works Department and Ayres Associates will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The public is encouraged to attend to examine the proposed improvements and discuss any concerns they might have.
Individuals who are unable to attend on Sept. 20 can contribute comments about the Cady Street bridge project by contacting the following individuals: Andrew Beyer, assistant city engineer, Watertown Public Works Department, 106 Jones St., Watertown 53094, 920-262-4060, AndrewB@CityofWatertown.org; or Kristofer Olson, project engineer, Ayres Associates, Inc., 3376 Packerland Drive, Ashwaubenon, WI 54115, 920-327-7803, olsonk@AyresAssociates.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.