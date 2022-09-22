At Tuesday’s common council meeting, Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer said the Cady Street Bridge at the crossing of the Rock River was constructed in 1938. He said the bridge is structurally sound, but requires repairs.
Before construction can begin on the Main Street Bridge, the Cady Street Bridge is in need of rehabilitation work, which is scheduled for four to six weeks in the summer and fall of 2023.
Kristofer Olson, a project engineer with Ayres Associates in Ashwaubenon, joined the meeting by a Zoom call and said the existing bridge surface coupled with repairs to the sidewalks, railings and the underside of the bridge are needed.
Olson said the 152-feet long, three-span, concrete, rigid-frame bridge is supported on concrete abutments and piers. He said the bridge has 15-foot travel lanes along with 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of it.
“The existing bridge has deterioration that needs to be repaired to extend the life of it,” Olson said. “The proposed improvement will include the replacement of the concrete riding surface, repair of the sidewalks and curbs and deteriorating surfaces on the abutments, piers and slabs along with steel pedestrian railings on both sides of the bridge.”
Beyer said the bridge rehabilitation construction is estimated to cost about $454,250. Federal and state funding will cover 80% of the construction costs, which is $363,400. City funding will cover 20% of construction costs, $90,850.
“It’s important to note that federal and state funding is capped at $363,400 for this project,” Beyer said.
Olson said the earliest construction could begin is July 5 and the latest is Sept. 15. He said the exact timeframe will be determined by the contractor’s availability.
Watertown Alderperson Will Licht asked why construction could not begin in June instead of later in the summer.
Olson said he wants the final plans completed by Feb. 1, 2023 followed by the project’s bid letting schedule for May 9, 2023.
Bid letting is a supplement to a proposal package covering additions or changes in the bidding conditions for the advertised work that is issued to prospective bidders before the date and time for the opening of proposals.
“We’re on a tight timeline right now with the design work,” Olson said. “The earliest letting date is May 9.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the Cady Street Bridge project sequences with the Main Street Bridge work so it was important to get the work on the Cady Street Bridge expedited.
“I know Ayres Associates is hustling with the design work (of the Cady Street Bridge),” she said.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said the Cady Street Bridge project will not impact response times to emergency incidents or where his officers park their patrol vehicles.
