Monday, Nov. 21 —8 a.m. , Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Speaking of Horses; 9 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 3:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club Steinbart Strings; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 7 p.m., Cozy with Jill & Lisa and 8:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert.

Tuesday, Nov. 22—8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church Service;11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Chamber Chat; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 8 p.m., Veterans Day Ceremony 2022

