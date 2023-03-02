Monday, March 6 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Speaking of Horses; 9 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 3:30 p.m., WHS Boys Basketball vs Baraboo; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 7 p.m., Cozy with Jill & Lisa and 8:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club.
Tuesday, March 7 —8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church Service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Chamber Chat; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 8 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa.
Wednesday, March 8 —8 a.m., ICAN; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11:00 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; noon, Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 2 p.m., Chamber Chat; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 7 p.m., Common Council Meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Service and 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, March 9 —8 a.m., Common Council Meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 2 p.m., Dogs behaving badly with Dr. Lori Rockwell; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 8 p.m., ICAN and 9 p.m. Chamber Chat.
Friday, March 10 —8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 11 a.m., Veterans Day Ceremony 2022; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.
Saturday, March 11 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., Municipal band Concert; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Dogs Behaving Badly with Dr.Lori Rockwell; 4 p.m., Cozy with Jill & Lisa; 5 p.m., Chamber Chat; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., ICAN; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service and 10 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa.
Sunday, March 12 —7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church Service; 9 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Regular Church Service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 6. p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.