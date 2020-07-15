Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Community cable will celebrate Christmas in July with holiday programming all week.
Monday, July 20 — 8 a.m., Riverside Middle School holiday choir concert; 9 a.m., Riverside Middle School holiday band concert; 10 a.m., Watertown Municipal Band Christmas concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark's regular service; noon, Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Chardon Polka Band "Christmas Mixdown;" 3 p.m., Douglas Winter Music Program; 3:30 p.m., Pet of the Week “Santa’s Visit to Watertown Humane Society;” 4 p.m., Riverside Middle School holiday choir concert; 5 p.m., Riverside Middle School holiday band concert; 6 p.m., St. Mark's regular service; 7 p.m., Chardon Polka Band "Christmas Mixdown;" 8:30 p.m., Douglas Winter Music Program.
Tuesday, July 21 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist; noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Holiday Train 2019; 2 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann “Holiday Special;” 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., River Valley; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Holiday Train 2019.
Wednesday, July 22 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown Redevelopment Authority meeting; 2 p.m., Watertown High School holiday concert and symphonic band; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday July 23 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Watertown Redevelopment Authority meeting; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew's Church; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season;” 2:30 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann “Holiday Special;” 3:30 p.m., Watertown High School's annual holiday concert at St. Bernards Church; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Church; 8 p.m., Schurz holiday program (grades 1 through 5).
Friday, July 24 — 8 a.m., St. Luke's Church; 8:30 a.m., Schurz kindergarten holiday concert; 10 a.m., St. John's Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Webster School holiday program; noon, Webster School holiday program; 1 p.m., “Keep Calm and Holiday On” Webster School; 2 p.m., “Keep Calm and Holiday On” Webster School; 3 p.m., St. Luke's; 4 p.m., Watertown WELS Live Nativity; 4:30 p.m., Pet of the Week “Santa’s Visit to Watertown Humane Society;” 5 p.m., St. John's Ixonia; 6 p.m., Parade of Lights 2018; 6:30 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy holiday concert at the senior center; 7:30 p.m., Watertown High School's annual holiday concert at St. Bernard's.
Saturday, July 25 — 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Pet of the Week “Santa’s Visit to Watertown Humane Society;” 9:30 a.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy holiday concert at the senior center; 10:30 a.m., Schurz kindergarten holiday concert; 11 a.m., Schurz holiday program (grades 1 through 5); noon, Watertown High School holiday concert and symphonic band; 1 p.m., Webster School holiday program; 2 p.m., Webster School holiday program; 3 p.m., Holiday Train; 3:30 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann “Holiday Special;” 4 p.m., Riverside Middle School holiday choir concert; 5 p.m., Riverside Middle School holiday band concert; 6 p.m., Watertown WELS Live Nativity; 6:30 p.m., Watertown High School's annual holiday concert at St. Bernard's; 8 p.m., Watertown Municipal Band Christmas Concert; 8:30 p.m., Parade of Lights 2018; 9 p.m., Holiday Train.
Sunday, July 26 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew's; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke's; 9 p.m., St. John's Ixonia.
